Meth trafficking charges for Salem man in Paducah
A traffic stop Saturday morning in Paducah resulted in meth trafficking charges for a Livingston County man. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Benton Road. The driver, 53-year-old Wesley A. Fox of Salem was arrested following a search of his truck. The search allegedly...
Head-on collision in Graves County sends two to hospital
A head-on collision in Graves County sent two people to the hospital on Friday. Deputies were called to the 500 block of Vastine Green Road at 10:50 am for the two-vehicle crash. Deputies said 53-year-old Kevin Brown of Symsonia and 19-year-old Mallory Buzanis of Hickory were the drivers of the...
Christmas parades kick off this weekend
Shopping and Christmas light displays aren't the only holiday traditions that return this weekend. Community Christmas parades also get started on Saturday, but the bulk of the celebrations will be next weekend. Here's the schedule:. SATURDAY, NOV. 26. Mayfield's parade participants will line up Saturday at 3 pm near Mayfield...
Friendship Road prep work starts next week
Prep work for construction along KY 1286/North Friendship Road in McCracken County will start around December 1. The project includes the section between Lone Oak Road and Blandville Road in Lone Oak. Initial work will include clearing brush and ongoing utility relocation, then construction will gradually step up during the...
Paducah Railroad Museum hosting Polar Express Celebration
The Paducah Railroad Museum will be celebrating a Christmas classic on Saturday, by hosting a Polar Express Celebration. The celebration will take place next Saturday, December the 3rd, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is a part of the regular admission, which is $3 for children and $6 for adults.
Mayfield advances to 2A state title game
For the first time since 2019, the Mayfield Cardinals will play for a Class 2A state title. The Cardinals defeated Lexington Christian 38-28 to advance to the their fourth state title game since winning it all in 2015. The Cardinals are 0-3 in state title games since defeating Newport Central...
