You’ve probably distantly heard about Tampa, Florida â but mainly in the context of huge sporting events, stadium gigs or even business conferences.But Florida’s third city (from a holiday perspective, after established favourites Miami and Orlando) is also great for a bit of low-key winter sun. With a raft of new hotels opening their doors this year, and new flights launching in November 2022, it gets 30 degrees Celsius in winter and has its own all-American, hedonistic charisma. So what’s all the fuss about? I crossed the pond to find out.Stadium spectaclesOne of the biggest reasons Americans fly in here...

TAMPA, FL ・ 32 MINUTES AGO