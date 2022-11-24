ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
itrwrestling.com

AEW Star Gives His Thoughts On “Sad” CM Punk AEW Situation

In a crazy year for professional wrestling, the most talked about event of the year continues to be the now infamous backstage brawl that took place following AEW’s All Out event. During the post-All Out media scrum, CM Punk took shots at a number of his co-workers which led...
ILLINOIS STATE
itrwrestling.com

Becky Lynch Hilariously References Eminem During WWE Survivor Series Press Conference

Becky Lynch returned to action during the women’s WarGames match at the namesake premium live event, leading Bianca Belair’s team to victory over Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The winning spot saw ‘Big Time Becks’ ascend to the top of the cage, executing a mammoth Legdrop on both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to send them through a table below.
itrwrestling.com

Ronda Rousey Reveals Why Current WWE Run Has Been Easier Than Her First

After making a number of sporadic appearances across the previous three years, Ronda Rousey signed with WWE in late 2017, and properly embarked on her new career as a professional wrestler. The star then appeared at the 2018 Royal Rumble before heading to WrestleMania where she teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
itrwrestling.com

WWE Star Ends Shocking 16-Month Streak During Survivor Series 2022

At Survivor Series 2022, AJ Styles took on Finn Balor in singles action for the first time in five years. In their last encounter at TLC 2017, Balor came out on top and the pair ended the match with a show of respect. The rivalry between the two has become...
itrwrestling.com

New United States Champion Crowned At Survivor Series

Survivor Series 2022 might be all about WarGames, but WWE also has a brand new United States Champion. On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
itrwrestling.com

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results

On November 26th WWE Survivor Series WarGames comes live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The stacked card features five matches in total and includes two WarGames bouts involving some of the biggest names in WWE. Two titles will be decided, while a number of grudges will be settled....
BOSTON, MA
itrwrestling.com

Eric Bischoff Claims MJF Will Make The Same End-Of-Career Move As John Cena

In recent years John Cena has began to leave the wrestling world behind, branching out into Hollywood. This has seen the star appear as the title character in the Peacemaker television series, a role his also took to The Suicide Squad. Cena heading into the mainstream isn’t something new for...
itrwrestling.com

The Brawling Brutes Take Out The Bloodline To Win Men’s WarGames Advantage Match

At WWE Survivor Series, it’s Team Brawling Brutes who will hold the advantage. The main event of the November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown featured the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match between The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) and Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. Whoever wins, gets the advantage for their team at Survivor Series. During the bout, both groups brought along their teammates, who were ringside throughout. The Usos came in as the favorites to win the match, who are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
itrwrestling.com

WWE Hall of Famer Praises Women’s WarGames Match During Survivor Series

On November 26th, Survivor Series opened with the Women’s WarGames match which pitted Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim against Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The bout was a violent affair with bodies and weapons flying everywhere. Becky Lynch was the last woman...
itrwrestling.com

WWE Star Given New Name On SmackDown

The winds of change continue to blow through WWE with a monster episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Just 24-hours before Survivor Series the show featured the return of Becky Lynch, a wild between The Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes, and a recently returned star was handed a new name. On...
itrwrestling.com

Karl Anderson Expected To Make Multiple New Japan Appearances Despite WWE Signing

Karl Anderson is a veteran pro-wrestler with twenty years’ experience wrestling in companies all over the world. He was a founding member of the Bullet Club and a tag team specialist in New Japan for many years. His reputation as a tag specialist got him WWE’s attention, which led...
itrwrestling.com

Chris Jericho Believes He Once May Have Been Involved In A Supernatural Abduction

Professional wrestling is an industry built on the scarcely believable, but Chris Jericho believes he may have also experienced the unexplainable. The current Ring of Honor World Champion, who is a firm believer in the supernatural, has revealed that he may have experienced time displacement. For the uninitiated, time displacement...
itrwrestling.com

Wales 2022 World Cup Loss Compared To Legendary WWE Match In Hilarious Video

Wales fans are devastated after their loss to Iran, and are using wrestling analogies to express their pain. Last week on Friday, November 25, 2022, Wales faced off against Iran in the FIFA World Cup after getting a 1-1 draw with the United States of America. Coming in high, it would be anything but in the game against the Iranians, with the Welsh suffering a 2-0 defeat.
itrwrestling.com

Brian Kendrick Returns To WWE In Backstage Role

After requesting his release from WWE as far back as December 2021, Brain Kendrick officially left the company early in 2022. Soon after his release, the former Cruiserweight Champion was advertised to appear on AEW Dynamite in a match against Jon Moxley. Brian Kendrick’s AEW debut was scrapped. Only...
itrwrestling.com

Mick Foley Explains Why His Family Were Once Barred From WWE Locker Room

Mick Foley is widely regarded as a pro wrestling legend. He had a long and successful career filled with iconic moments and great accomplishments. But his early career was filled with struggles, both in front of the camera and backstage. It was one of these backstage issues that Foley brought...

Comments / 0

Community Policy