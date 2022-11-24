Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal Will Give Alabama Residents Fitting The Eligibility Rules HundredsC. HeslopAlabama State
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
Village of Hoffman Estates recognizes Sewa Diwali Food Drive in City Council Board MeetingJignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
Related
itrwrestling.com
Ex-WWE Manager Believes The Undertaker’s Entrance Was Superior To His Matches At Times
The Undertaker is one of the most legendary figures to ever compete in a WWE ring. Over the course of a three-decade career, The Phenom wowed audiences around the world with both his dark persona and athletic wrestling style that seemed to defy his 6ft 10in frame. Over the years,...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Star Gives His Thoughts On “Sad” CM Punk AEW Situation
In a crazy year for professional wrestling, the most talked about event of the year continues to be the now infamous backstage brawl that took place following AEW’s All Out event. During the post-All Out media scrum, CM Punk took shots at a number of his co-workers which led...
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Hilariously References Eminem During WWE Survivor Series Press Conference
Becky Lynch returned to action during the women’s WarGames match at the namesake premium live event, leading Bianca Belair’s team to victory over Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The winning spot saw ‘Big Time Becks’ ascend to the top of the cage, executing a mammoth Legdrop on both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to send them through a table below.
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Why Current WWE Run Has Been Easier Than Her First
After making a number of sporadic appearances across the previous three years, Ronda Rousey signed with WWE in late 2017, and properly embarked on her new career as a professional wrestler. The star then appeared at the 2018 Royal Rumble before heading to WrestleMania where she teamed with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Ends Shocking 16-Month Streak During Survivor Series 2022
At Survivor Series 2022, AJ Styles took on Finn Balor in singles action for the first time in five years. In their last encounter at TLC 2017, Balor came out on top and the pair ended the match with a show of respect. The rivalry between the two has become...
itrwrestling.com
Ronda Rousey ‘Breaks’ Fellow Star’s Arm And Dislocates Their Elbow On SmackDown
On the latest edition of SmackDown, Shotzi was due to team up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler 24 hours ahead of Rousey and Shotzi’s Women’s Championship clash at Survivor Series. However, before the match could happen, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler launched...
itrwrestling.com
New United States Champion Crowned At Survivor Series
Survivor Series 2022 might be all about WarGames, but WWE also has a brand new United States Champion. On October 10th, Brock Lesnar shocked the world by returning to WWE for the first time since WWE SummerSlam, where he lost to Roman Reigns. Lesnar attacked then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley, delivering multiple F5’s before locking in the Kimura, doing enough damage to Bobby Lashley’s arm that he was unable to apply the Hurt Lock to Seth Rollins during their title bout immediately afterward.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Survivor Series WarGames Results
On November 26th WWE Survivor Series WarGames comes live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The stacked card features five matches in total and includes two WarGames bouts involving some of the biggest names in WWE. Two titles will be decided, while a number of grudges will be settled....
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Claims MJF Will Make The Same End-Of-Career Move As John Cena
In recent years John Cena has began to leave the wrestling world behind, branching out into Hollywood. This has seen the star appear as the title character in the Peacemaker television series, a role his also took to The Suicide Squad. Cena heading into the mainstream isn’t something new for...
itrwrestling.com
The Brawling Brutes Take Out The Bloodline To Win Men’s WarGames Advantage Match
At WWE Survivor Series, it’s Team Brawling Brutes who will hold the advantage. The main event of the November 25, 2022 edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown featured the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match between The Usos (Jimmy and Jey Uso) and Drew McIntyre & Sheamus. Whoever wins, gets the advantage for their team at Survivor Series. During the bout, both groups brought along their teammates, who were ringside throughout. The Usos came in as the favorites to win the match, who are currently the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall of Famer Praises Women’s WarGames Match During Survivor Series
On November 26th, Survivor Series opened with the Women’s WarGames match which pitted Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim against Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The bout was a violent affair with bodies and weapons flying everywhere. Becky Lynch was the last woman...
itrwrestling.com
Logan Paul Releases Incredible Footage Of The Moment Triple H Asked Him To Face Roman Reigns
In a move that surprised many, on September 17th, WWE announced that Logan Paul would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel in what was to be the YouTube star’s third wrestling match. Although Paul had been praised for his performances at WrestleMania 38...
itrwrestling.com
Baron Corbin Claims So-Called Fans Who Become WWE Stars Have “Poisoned” Wrestling
Since returning to Monday Night raw on October 17th, Baron Corbin has been reborn. As well as moving away from his ‘Happy Corbin’ persona, the star also joined forces with WWE Hall of Famer John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield. Rejuvenated as the self-styled Modern-Day Wrestling God, Corbin has...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Star Given New Name On SmackDown
The winds of change continue to blow through WWE with a monster episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Just 24-hours before Survivor Series the show featured the return of Becky Lynch, a wild between The Bloodline and the Brawling Brutes, and a recently returned star was handed a new name. On...
itrwrestling.com
Karl Anderson Expected To Make Multiple New Japan Appearances Despite WWE Signing
Karl Anderson is a veteran pro-wrestler with twenty years’ experience wrestling in companies all over the world. He was a founding member of the Bullet Club and a tag team specialist in New Japan for many years. His reputation as a tag specialist got him WWE’s attention, which led...
itrwrestling.com
Chris Jericho Believes He Once May Have Been Involved In A Supernatural Abduction
Professional wrestling is an industry built on the scarcely believable, but Chris Jericho believes he may have also experienced the unexplainable. The current Ring of Honor World Champion, who is a firm believer in the supernatural, has revealed that he may have experienced time displacement. For the uninitiated, time displacement...
itrwrestling.com
Wales 2022 World Cup Loss Compared To Legendary WWE Match In Hilarious Video
Wales fans are devastated after their loss to Iran, and are using wrestling analogies to express their pain. Last week on Friday, November 25, 2022, Wales faced off against Iran in the FIFA World Cup after getting a 1-1 draw with the United States of America. Coming in high, it would be anything but in the game against the Iranians, with the Welsh suffering a 2-0 defeat.
itrwrestling.com
Former WWE Champion Joins Several Former Stars In Belief That Vince McMahon Is Still Running WWE
The pro wrestling world changed forever on July 22nd when Vince McMahon announced he was retiring as WWE Chairman and CEO. The announcement came after allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money payments came to light. In the aftermath of McMahon’s departure, Stephanie McMahon has become WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO...
itrwrestling.com
Brian Kendrick Returns To WWE In Backstage Role
After requesting his release from WWE as far back as December 2021, Brain Kendrick officially left the company early in 2022. Soon after his release, the former Cruiserweight Champion was advertised to appear on AEW Dynamite in a match against Jon Moxley. Brian Kendrick’s AEW debut was scrapped. Only...
itrwrestling.com
Mick Foley Explains Why His Family Were Once Barred From WWE Locker Room
Mick Foley is widely regarded as a pro wrestling legend. He had a long and successful career filled with iconic moments and great accomplishments. But his early career was filled with struggles, both in front of the camera and backstage. It was one of these backstage issues that Foley brought...
Comments / 0