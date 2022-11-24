Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the MotherAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Devils rout Capitals 5-1, clinching Lindy Ruff’s 800th career win | 3 takeaways including Jack Hughes’ hat trick, Vitek Vanecek, more
Jack Hughes waited for the perfect moment. His Devils leading by one goal with 14 minutes remaining in the second period, Hughes snuck between Capitals defensemen John Carlson and Erik Gustafsson, then ricocheted a shot off the back of Charlie Lindgren’s pads for a score.
NJ.com
Has Devils’ Akira Schmid earned an NHL roster spot? Lindy Ruff says he’ll ‘continue to evaluate’
Devils prospect Akira Schmid is proving himself as a full-time NHL talent this season. Could his hot play spark a goalie controversy for coach Lindy Ruff when Mackenzie Blackwood returns from his MCL injury? In a pre-game press conference on Saturday, Ruff said he’ll “continue to evaluate” this.
NJ.com
Jets get back on track with 31-10 blowout over Bears | How Mike White gave them exactly what they needed
The chants started in the second quarter, reverberating through MetLife Stadium as the Jets began to build an insurmountable lead over the Bears. They continued in the fourth quarter, with the game well in hand. Mike White … Mike White … Mike White …. Except for this time,...
NJ.com
Giants in foul mood after latest loss to Dallas Cowboys
ARLINGTON, Texas — This was another chance for the Giants to see how they measured up to the Dallas Cowboys and when they found out that they did not, it left the head coach, the quarterback and the star running back in foul moods. You could tell two days...
NJ.com
Bears Matt Eberflus Is Handling The Five-Game Losing Streak Well
The loss to the Jets was the Bears' fifth-straight but the head coach isn't worried.
NJ.com
Yankees pitching prospect an ‘absolute workhorse,’ could help in 2023
Between starts in the Dominican Winter League, Yankees righty pitching prospect Jhony Brito throws his bullpen sessions at the team’s academy in Boca Chica. It gives him more time with the coaches and instructors who helped guide him through a strong 2022 and put him in position to likely make his big-league debut in 2023.
