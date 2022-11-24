ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From diapers to housing, Mercy House will address many needs | Faith Matters

In the first half of the 20th century, St. Paul’s Church in Greenville, Jersey City, was perhaps the largest parish in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark. It grew so much that it was split in 1963 to form Our Lady of Mercy Church in Country Village on the other side of the Boulevard. Its parish school enrolled almost 2,000 students with over 30 Dominican Sisters of Newburgh (now Hope) living in the convent across the street. By 2003 when the school closed, a handful of nuns remained until it was vacant.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS News

New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels

A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

High on the Heights? Jersey City area is a hot spot for proposed dispensaries

As entrepreneurs spread out across Jersey City to open cannabis businesses, the Heights neighborhood has become a hot spot destination for proposed dispensaries. At least three dispensaries have all the local approvals needed before getting state approval, according to an analysis by The Jersey Journal. Blossom Dispensary plans to open on Tonnelle Avenue, while two of them, The Leaf Joint and Decades Dispensary, are setting up in the Central Avenue shopping district.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Biden’s anti-energy tone costs all of us | Letter

The Biden administration’s leadership on many issues affecting Americans is just terrible, but unless Americans truly pay attention to what is going on, they will be sucked into a disastrous left-wing agenda before they know it. The front-page article in the Nov. 23 South Jersey Times print edition (“Inflation,...
Daily News

Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address

The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion

LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
LIVINGSTON, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities

CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Paper bags could be back in grocery stores. Why did N.J. ban them in the first place?

In the midst of the holidays, New Jerseyans are approaching a sustainable milestone this December: seven months into the single-use plastic bag ban. Since May 4, the law has banned single-use plastic bags at all store registers, and paper bags at most grocery stores and all big box stores. The bill to ban bags, other single-use plastic items and Styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave stores and consumers 18 months to prepare.
pix11.com

Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD

Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. students stand with Iranians in fight for women’s rights

When Rutgers’ Persian Club members learned of demonstrations in Iran after a woman died while detained for improperly wearing her head covering, they began organizing. The students say they are galvanizing support for women’s rights in Iran to bring change in a country where women are oppressed and have limited freedom.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
