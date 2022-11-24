Read full article on original website
Pain and perseverance: NJCU professor to be named Jersey City’s next poet laureate
When English Professor Ann Wallace was faced with exhausting medical testing related to her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, her fascination with stories about illness and trauma became a story she decided to tell through her own poetry. “I have always been looking to how other people tell those stories until 10...
From diapers to housing, Mercy House will address many needs | Faith Matters
In the first half of the 20th century, St. Paul’s Church in Greenville, Jersey City, was perhaps the largest parish in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Newark. It grew so much that it was split in 1963 to form Our Lady of Mercy Church in Country Village on the other side of the Boulevard. Its parish school enrolled almost 2,000 students with over 30 Dominican Sisters of Newburgh (now Hope) living in the convent across the street. By 2003 when the school closed, a handful of nuns remained until it was vacant.
Jersey City, New Jersey is over 400 years old!
As of 2017, Jersey City is the second largest city in New Jersey, after Newark. It's also the second most populous city in the state, again after Newark. But did you know that it's over 400 years old?
Local watchdog group calls out city officials for “Double Dipping”
The local government watchdog group CivicJC has called out city officials for holding more than one job in Jersey City or for Hudson County, known as “double dipping,” taking aim at the administration of Mayor Steven Fulop. Esther Wintner, the president of CivicJC and the author of a...
CBS News
New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels
A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
High on the Heights? Jersey City area is a hot spot for proposed dispensaries
As entrepreneurs spread out across Jersey City to open cannabis businesses, the Heights neighborhood has become a hot spot destination for proposed dispensaries. At least three dispensaries have all the local approvals needed before getting state approval, according to an analysis by The Jersey Journal. Blossom Dispensary plans to open on Tonnelle Avenue, while two of them, The Leaf Joint and Decades Dispensary, are setting up in the Central Avenue shopping district.
Biden’s anti-energy tone costs all of us | Letter
The Biden administration’s leadership on many issues affecting Americans is just terrible, but unless Americans truly pay attention to what is going on, they will be sucked into a disastrous left-wing agenda before they know it. The front-page article in the Nov. 23 South Jersey Times print edition (“Inflation,...
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address
The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
NJ businesswoman spreading faith through fashion
LIVINGSTON, N.J. (PIX11) – God is Great Apparel was established in 2016 and has been online since October 2017. A spiritually based brand created to inspire people to celebrate their courage and resilience and encourage them to keep on going because we are all living proof that God is Great. Lunic Adisson Boyd admitted that […]
Only in New Jersey: This word was named our state’s weirdest slang term
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Thanksgiving Means More to the People Who Live in This Jersey City Apartment Building!
If you’ve waited two years to host Thanksgiving, why not get a jump start?. On Wednesday, as people gathered around roasted turkey, ham, and potatoes, they were celebrating much more than just a national holiday. It was the beginning of a new era for the Bergenview building in which...
unionnewsdaily.com
Cranford church celebrates 150th anniversary with year of festivities
CRANFORD, NJ — St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Cranford commemorated its 150th anniversary with a yearlong celebration featuring multiple events, a surge of community spirit and a visit from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark. The festivities kicked off with a day of service on Oct. 2,...
Paper bags could be back in grocery stores. Why did N.J. ban them in the first place?
In the midst of the holidays, New Jerseyans are approaching a sustainable milestone this December: seven months into the single-use plastic bag ban. Since May 4, the law has banned single-use plastic bags at all store registers, and paper bags at most grocery stores and all big box stores. The bill to ban bags, other single-use plastic items and Styrofoam-like products was signed into law in November 2020, and the state gave stores and consumers 18 months to prepare.
All of N.J.’s adult legal weed stores are run by big corporations. That has to change, many say.
With the last big company-owned dispensary selling adult recreational marijuana in New Jersey this year up and running in Fort Lee, smaller operators like Salvatore Piazza contend the state must now focus on helping folks like himself, the so-called little guys trying to enter the nascent cannabis industry. “It’s embarrassing...
The lesson she took from Sandy? Make her bayside restaurant mobile.
As November winds down, all that can be heard on the cold bay in Union Beach is the shrill calls of ravens mixed with the squawks of seagulls. But mostly utter silence. Now that the fall has settled in, you wouldn’t even know the empty pavilion is where the popular eatery, JakeaBob’s Bay, is based.
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
Trail map for sanctioned motorbikes in N.J.’s Pinelands moves forward, despite enviro concerns
Campers visiting the New Jersey Pinelands or residents who have called the region home for years sometimes hear the echoes of a revving engine and the sloshing of mucky tires against the forest floor as a motorbike races through the trees nearby. “They assume it’s an enduro. It probably isn’t,”...
N.J. students stand with Iranians in fight for women’s rights
When Rutgers’ Persian Club members learned of demonstrations in Iran after a woman died while detained for improperly wearing her head covering, they began organizing. The students say they are galvanizing support for women’s rights in Iran to bring change in a country where women are oppressed and have limited freedom.
Graffiti tribute in progress for Tame One, N.J. rapper and artist
Graffiti artists are gathering in Newark this weekend to remember Tame One. Tame, the Newark rapper and graffiti artist born Rahem Brown, was 52 when he died earlier this month. He rose to fame alongside El Da Sensei as a member of hip-hop group the Artifacts in the early ’90s....
