New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers offense bottoms out in ugly season-ending loss to Maryland

College Park, Md. — Rutgers coach Greg Schiano promised at the midway point that changing his offensive coordinator would create the type of complementary football necessary to win games in the Big Ten. Schiano hit the reset button on his hand-picked offensive coordinator in October, hoping his team’s struggling offense would find an identity that it lacked under then-coordinator Sean Gleeson.
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano ‘certainly anticipates’ Gavin Wimsatt returning for 2023 season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Greg Schiano does not see Gavin Wimsatt going anywhere. The Rutgers head coach said Saturday that he “certainly anticipates” the redshirt freshman quarterback being on the Scarlet Knights roster next fall, although he did not address whether Wimsatt would be the starting quarterback. But Schiano also admitted that “nothing would shock” him given the unprecedented player movement within the current reality of college sports.
Here are 5 offseason priorities that Rutgers, Greg Schiano must address

Rutgers ended the 2022 season on a major downswing. After a perfect run through their non-conference slate, the Scarlet Knights lost eight of their nine Big Ten games, finishing with a 4-8 record overall, one less win than the previous 2021 campaign. Pin it on the consistent injury issues, an unprecedented mid-season staff change by head coach Greg Schiano, a severe lack of talent compared to their peers or coaching deficiencies across the board, the fact is that Rutgers took a step back this fall.
Where Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt needs to improve after his 1st season as starter ends with loss to Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Through the first four Big Ten starts of his college career, Gavin Wimsatt had garnered believers in the Rutgers locker room. Scarlet Knights senior wide receiver Shameen Jones gushed about the redshirt freshman quarterback on Tuesday, saying he is a “rare talent” that has “a lot of potential,” that his “arm strength is beautiful” and that he is a “constant learner.”
Stars of the game: DePaul vs. Red Bank Catholic in Non-Public B title game

DePaul, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, fell behind by 10 points in the opening half, but stormed back behind some timely running, a long TD pass from a freshman to a sophomore and stifling defense in the second half to upset No. 4 Red Bank Catholic, 19-17, for the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedic Non-Public B football championship Friday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
