Rutgers ended the 2022 season on a major downswing. After a perfect run through their non-conference slate, the Scarlet Knights lost eight of their nine Big Ten games, finishing with a 4-8 record overall, one less win than the previous 2021 campaign. Pin it on the consistent injury issues, an unprecedented mid-season staff change by head coach Greg Schiano, a severe lack of talent compared to their peers or coaching deficiencies across the board, the fact is that Rutgers took a step back this fall.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO