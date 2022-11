Jack Hughes fell into his Devils teammates and watched the hats trickle onto the ice around him. After scoring two highlight-reel goals and sneaking a wrist shot past Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren in the 5-1 win on Saturday, Hughes finally etched his first career hat trick in his 187th career game. He was ecstatic in the postgame dressing room, but couldn’t shake one intrusive thought:

NEWARK, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO