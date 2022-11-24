Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Falls To No. 19 In Latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll
Notre Dame ended the regular season with a hard fought 38-27 loss at USC, and the defeat meant the Irish are set to drop in both polls. The USA TODAY Coaches Poll is out and the Irish fell to No. 19 after the loss after being ranked No. 15 a week ago.
What Caleb Williams, Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Notre Dame
LOS ANGELES - Caleb Williams ran for three touchdowns, passed for another TD and turned in a Heisman Trophy worthy performance in USC's 38-27 win over Notre Dame on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. After the game, Williams and USC head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media...
Notre Dame vs. USC Prediction: Fighting Irish Aim to Spoil Trojans' Playoff Hopes
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. USC Trojans game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
BREAKING: Wisconsin OL Commit Flips to Notre Dame
Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek has flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pound three-star recruit had been rumored to be leaning to the Fighting Irish as of late according to Irish Illustrated and 247Sports reporting and made it official today.
No. 9 Notre Dame Women To Close Bahamas Play Vs Arizona State
The No. 9 Notre Dame women's basketball team beat American University on Thursday to remain unbeaten. They face Arizona State Saturday to close out play in the Goombay Splash Tournament in the Bahamas
St. Bonaventure hands Irish first loss of season
ELMONT, N.Y. (AP) – Kyrell Luc scored 16 points, Chad Venning and Yann Farell posted double-doubles and St. Bonaventure led throughout in handing Notre Dame its first loss, 63-51 in the Gotham Classic. Luc, who had six assists, shot only 4 of 13 but all four of his field goals were 3-pointers including a pair […]
American Cornhole Organization says South Bend is a special stop on tournament tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The American Cornhole Organization has been in town this weekend, hosting a tournament to qualify players into the World Championships taking place in July. The tournament started on Friday, but Saturday, starting at 8 a.m., World Singles and World Doubles competitions took place, allowing players...
Charges Against Ex-Wolves Football Star
(Michigan City, IN) - A former Michigan City High School football star is trouble again with the law. Kameron Muhammad is charged with level 5 felony Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun. According to court documents, he allegedly had a 9 millimeter handgun without a permit and possessed the firearm within...
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area and feel like trying something new.
What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan?
New Buffalo Mayor John Humphrey has been outspoken about his opposition to the rise of Airbnb-style rentals in his community, which held several packed public meetings in 2021 as the City Council took up the issue. Tackling short-term rentals was a tumultuous two-year process that included a moratorium on city-issued licenses for rentals in May […] The post What’s next in the fight over regulating short-term rentals in Michigan? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
1 person shot at South Bend home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
Tricia Sloma interviews Sherri Shepherd about her new talk show on WNDU-TV
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, 16 Morning News Now Anchor Tricia Sloma sat down to do an interview with Sherri Shepherd, who has a new program on WNDU-TV! Tricia got to talk to Sherri about the new show and what we can expect on weekdays at 11 a.m.! Take a look below!
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
Winter Open kicks off ice skating season at Howard Park
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kicking off at 10 a.m., the public is invited to visit Howard Park for a day full of fun and ice-skating. The day includes performances on the ice, complimentary donuts and hot cocoa, free face painting and balloon artists, and more. “It’s just a lot...
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
Numerous Penguin Point restaurants shut down in Michiana
A number of Penguin Point restaurants in Michiana abruptly shut down this week. A total of seven restaurants shut down in the area, including two in Elkhart, one in Warsaw, one in Goshen, and one in Plymouth. Elkhart's Bristol Street and Lusher Avenue locations have been shut down as well...
‘Small Business Saturday’ deals in St. Joseph this weekend
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday shopping is underway for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday!. Those who are looking to shop local this season in Berrien County have a lot of options!. “You will easily find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list from our merchants, restaurants...
Indiana Black Expo celebrates 50th anniversary with President’s Ball in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo is celebrating its 50th anniversary at its President’s Ball!. The event is tonight at 6 p.m. at the Crystal Ballroom in the Lerner Theatre to honor a founding father, Leroy Robinson. It will be hosted by DJ...
