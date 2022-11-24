ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says

Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
Eagles vs. Packers betting guide: Lines, props and picks

The Eagles got back on track with a 17-16 win over the Colts. It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win. Here’s hoping you didn’t take the Birds with the points. The Packers limp in with one of the worst records in the NFC. Let’s see if we can’t turn it into a lucrative weekend.
Chargers-Arizona Cardinals matchups, how to watch and prediction

Breaking down how the Chargers (5-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-7) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be shown on CBS (Ch. 2) and streamed on NFL+. When Chargers have the ball. Only two...
Wide receiver Zach Pascal: The Eagles' unsung hero

When you think of marquee players on the Eagles offense, big names like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert come to mind. A player who is often forgotten in the high-flying Eagles attack is wide receiver Zach Pascal. Despite only being targeted 13 times for 11 receptions, 123 yards...
Eagles Q&A: Miles Sanders didn’t last long as his 1st job

Each week during the 2022 season, we’re going through the Eagles’ media guide to find an interesting nugget. The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job of filling out these little oddities in the media guides and they serve as a good way to meet the player behind the helmet.
