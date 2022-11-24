Read full article on original website
Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says
Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
NBC Sports
Our Eagles vs. Packers predictions for Week 12 of the NFL season
Reuben Frank (8-2) The Packers are a tough team to figure out, losers of six of their last seven with the lone win since Week 5 coming against the red-hot Cowboys. They’ve got a Hall of Fame quarterback, but they don’t score many points – just 17.7 per game on offense (and only 12.2 on the road). They’re ranked in the top 10 defensively in interceptions, third down and passing yards. But they’ve allowed 27 or more points in five of their last seven games. One thing the Packers have had is one of the NFL’s toughest schedules. Eight of their 11 opponents have had winning records, and they’re 2-6 in those games. Only the Lions have faced more winning teams. They're 4-7 but by no means a team the Eagles can afford to take lightly. Bottom line: They’re dangerous but they usually lose. I don’t think this will be easy, but at home on a Sunday night, I think the Eagles find their way to 10-1.
NBC Sports
Eagles vs. Packers betting guide: Lines, props and picks
The Eagles got back on track with a 17-16 win over the Colts. It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win. Here’s hoping you didn’t take the Birds with the points. The Packers limp in with one of the worst records in the NFC. Let’s see if we can’t turn it into a lucrative weekend.
NFL games today: Steelers vs Colts on Monday Night Football ends Week 12
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 12 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final six weeks Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 12.
Look: Video Of Bill Belichick, Adam Thielen Postgame Handshake Going Viral
After the final whistle was blown in the Patriots-Vikings game, Bill Belichick had a bizarre encounter with Adam Thielen. As Belichick was walking in the direction of Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, Thielen tried to shake his hand and give him a pat on the back. Belichick, however, had no interest...
MNF: Steelers and Colts Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
Colts are 2.5-point favorites at home in the third game of the Jeff Saturday era.
Packers OC Adam Stenavich on Eagles' Run Defense
The Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The Eagles rank 24th with 4.65 yards allowed per carry.
AOL Corp
Chargers-Arizona Cardinals matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Chargers (5-5) and the Arizona Cardinals (4-7) match up heading into their game at 1:05 p.m. PST on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be shown on CBS (Ch. 2) and streamed on NFL+. When Chargers have the ball. Only two...
Bears Matt Eberflus Is Handling The Five-Game Losing Streak Well
The loss to the Jets was the Bears' fifth-straight but the head coach isn't worried.
Yardbarker
Wide receiver Zach Pascal: The Eagles' unsung hero
When you think of marquee players on the Eagles offense, big names like Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert come to mind. A player who is often forgotten in the high-flying Eagles attack is wide receiver Zach Pascal. Despite only being targeted 13 times for 11 receptions, 123 yards...
Updated NFL Playoff Picture: Bengals, Ravens even in AFC North
The biggest change in the AFC playoff picture after the early afternoon games on Sunday came in the AFC North. Cincinnati won at Tennessee, while Baltimore gave up a touchdown in the final seconds to lose at Jacksonville. That evens the two teams' records at 7-4. They will play the return game at...
NBC Sports
Eagles Q&A: Miles Sanders didn’t last long as his 1st job
Each week during the 2022 season, we’re going through the Eagles’ media guide to find an interesting nugget. The Eagles’ PR interns do a great job of filling out these little oddities in the media guides and they serve as a good way to meet the player behind the helmet.
