Wrapped Ethereum Still Intact As 'Joke' Spreads On Crypto Twitter About Its Insolvency
Speculations regarding Wrapped Ethereum WETH/USD being ‘insolvent’ are making the rounds on Twitter after an apparent "joke" was taken seriously by members of the community. What Happened: Rumors that WETH was not 1:1 backed by Ethereum ETH/USD and was insolvent began spreading on Saturday, creating fear, uncertainty and...
IMF Urges African Countries to Tighten Crypto Regulation
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently called on African governments to implement measures aimed at tightening regulation of the digital asset sector in order to provide better protection for consumers. The organization's economists have justified their request by alluding to the collapse of FTX and the subsequent fall in...
Equities and crude drop as China hit by protests
Stocks and oil prices sank Monday on concerns about protests across China calling for political freedoms and an end to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy, fuelling uncertainty in the world's number-two economy. The prospect of a hit to demand in the world's biggest crude importer hammered oil prices, with both main contracts down more than two percent.
Nasdaq Settles Lower, Market Volatility Rises Sharply
The Nasdaq recorded losses on Friday in a holiday-shortened trading session, as investors kept an eye on holiday sales and rising covid-19 cases in China. Apple Inc. AAPL shares dropped 2% on Friday following unrest at a Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, which could impact iPhone production. Traders now see a...
Oil and stocks slide as China protests hit markets – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Brent crude hits lowest since January as commodity prices slide
