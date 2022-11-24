Read full article on original website
POLITICO
U.S. and Russia ‘can’t stop’ Turkey’s new Syria incursion
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. Turkey is threatening to kill more U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in Syria — and the United States and Russia might not try very hard to stop it. Turkish...
msn.com
Missile strikes on U.S base in Syria days after Turkey's military operation | Key Details
An American military outpost in Syria has come under rocket fire. At least two missiles hit the U.S. patrol base near the town of Al-Shaddadi in northeastern Syria late on Friday night, according to Central Command. While the U.S. military remained silent about the type of missiles used in the attack, it noted that a "third unfired rocket" was later discovered at an "origin site." The latest rocket attacks come just days after the Pentagon voiced "deep concern" about Ankara’s ongoing military action in Syria. Watch this report for full information.
US military says American troops were at risk from Turkish strike on base in Syria this week
The US military says American troops were put at risk from a Turkish drone strike Tuesday on a base in Syria.
Commander of Syrian Kurds calls on Biden to prevent Turkish invasion
Turkey launched a series of deadly airstrikes across Iraq and northern Syria on Tuesday, in retaliation for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul.
hstoday.us
COLUMN: Turkey and U.S. Relations Are Under the Shadow of Terrorist Attacks Allegedly Linked to Kurdish Groups in Syria
Turkey experienced a terrorist attack on November 13, 2022, that killed six people and wounded 81 others and attributed it to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (Partiya Karkeren Kurdistane-PKK) and Kurdish People’s Defense Units (Yekineyen Parastina Gel-YPG) in Syria, in which Turkey sees YPG as a military wing of PKK in northern Syria. Then Turkish jets responded and hit 89 targets allegedly linked to PKK and YPG in northern Iraq and northern Syria. As the tit-for-tat attacks have continued stemming from the deadly Istanbul explosion, Turkey reported another terrorist attack in Gaziantep province, killing three people in mortar attacks on November 21, 2022.
A secretive US special-operations base in Syria is taking fire from a shadowy Middle East war
US troops at al-Tanf in Syria have been fighting ISIS since 2016, but the base has become a focal point for a bigger, quieter conflict in the region.
Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power
Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
US officials divided over new intelligence suggesting Russian military discussed scenarios for using nuclear weapons
Russian military officials have discussed how and under what conditions Russia would use a tactical nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to a US intelligence assessment described to CNN by multiple sources who have read it.
Russia says world’s five nuclear powers are ‘on brink of armed conflict’ OLD
The world’s five big nuclear powers are teetering “on the brink of a direct armed conflict”, Russia has claimed, warning of catastrophic consequences.Blaming the West for “provocation”, Moscow ramped up the nuclear rhetoric, pinpointing “irresponsible and impudent actions aimed at undermining our national security”.The statement by the foreign ministry said avoiding a nuclear clash was the country’s first priority, and that Russia stood by a joint declaration with the US, China, Britain and France in January affirming their joint responsibility for avoiding a nuclear war.But it warned that the West must stop “encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction, which...
Russia fires 18 cruise missiles, 5 drones at Ukraine one day after US, allies pledge to boost Kyiv air defense
Russian forces fired 18 cruise missiles and five drones at Ukrainian targets on Thursday, just one day after Western allies vowed to send Kyiv what it needs to bolster its air defenses. Sirens rang out across the country in the morning as Ukraine’s defenses scrambled to block the latest barrage...
Putin Too 'Scared' To Order Nuclear Strike, Leaked FSB Letters Reveal
Putin's fear of death will ultimately prevent him from pushing the "red button," an FSB whistleblower wrote in an email shared with Newsweek.
Putin Loses 2,600 Soldiers, Lengthy List of Weapons Within a Week: Ukraine
Morale on the Russian side continues to disintegrate as the number of Russian dead rapidly nears 100,000, according to some estimates.
americanmilitarynews.com
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
U.S. Not 'Untouchable,' Iran Says
Recent intelligence suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on U.S. allies in the Middle East.
msn.com
Ukraine to get ‘most advanced tanks on the battlefield’ for counter-offensive against Russia
Ukraine will receive 90 refurbished and upgraded Czech T-72 tanks - labelled by the Pentagon as “the most advanced on the battlefield” - as part of $400 million (£348.15 million) in military aid. The tanks - half of which are being paid for by the US and...
How ruthless Russian oligarchs are ‘MURDERING each other’ in bloody battle for power in Putin’s ‘viper’s nest’
RUSSIAN oligarchs are murdering each other in a bloody battle for power in Putin's depraved "viper's nest", according to one expert. Russia savant Bill Browder said the oligarchs were scrambling to protect their wealth after being hit hard by Western sanctions. The renowned banker - who fell out with Putin...
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signaled the Kremlin could be ready to negotiate an end to the Ukraine war so long as the West meets certain conditions. Lavrov's remarks come more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Although Moscow initially hoped for a quick victory, the invasion has revealed weaknesses in their military that blunted the Kremlin's gains. Furthermore, Ukraine received support from the West, bolstering defense efforts and allowing its military to launch a strong counteroffensives to reclaim occupied territory.
Putin Will Be 'Removed' From Power, Says Ukraine's Ex-Foreign Minister
Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be removed from power, according to a former foreign minister of Ukraine. Volodymyr Ohryzko spoke about the growing signs that rifts are beginning to emerge within the Kremlin as Putin's war against Ukraine falters. In an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV, the diplomat responded...
Comments / 2