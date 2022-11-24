Tracking the good, the bad and the ugly from the Jaguars’ 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field. Up: Feeling of exhilaration – It's been a long time since the Jaguars pulled out a meaningful, last-second victory to celebrate with their fan base. Trevor Lawrence leading a 75-yard TD drive, then hitting Zay Jones on a 2-point PAT that won the game with 14 seconds remaining was a rare feat. ...

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 29 MINUTES AGO