The Florida Times-Union

Jaguars Up-Down drill: The good, the bad and ugly from 28-27 win over Baltimore Ravens

Tracking the good, the bad and the ugly from the Jaguars’ 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field.  Up: Feeling of exhilaration – It's been a long time since the Jaguars pulled out a meaningful, last-second victory to celebrate with their fan base. Trevor Lawrence leading a 75-yard TD drive, then hitting Zay Jones on a 2-point PAT that won the game with 14 seconds remaining was a rare feat.  ...
