Christmas Wonderland among pop-up stores at Big Creek Crossing
Big Creek Crossing mall will be a little bit busier this holiday season with five pop-up stores and the opening of a new permanent store. New this year will be Kansas Christmas Wonderland owned by Lori Nuss of Russell. Nuss' family has operated the store in Russell since 2012 but decided to move the store to Hays this Christmas.
🎙 Hays Arts Council readies for 2022 Winter Art Walk
The turkey has been carved, and soon Christmas trees will be lit and holiday festivities will pepper calendars. Among those favorite annual traditions in Hays is the Hays Arts Council’s Winter Art Walk, which will once again provide area residents to enjoy local artists at locations inside shops and restaurants across downtown Hays and beyond.
Hope Tree at Hays Emprise Bank offers a merry Christmas to area foster children
The Hope Tree is now up at Hays Emprise Bank, 1011 E. 27th, for anyone interested. The Hope Tree is comparable to the Angel Trees you see in stores. The kids on the Hope Tree are foster children that Saint Francis Ministry works with. They brought the tags to us later this year so there’s a shorter time to pick up the tags and purchase the gift.
Midland Marketing mural last in Hays Brush the Bricks series
Hays artist Dennis Schiel in October finished the last of the Brush the Bricks murals in downtown Hays. The last mural is on the north side of the Midland Marketing building, 219 E. Ninth. It depicts a farmer and horse team along with sunflowers, wheat and milo. The co-op helped choose the farm scene, Schiel said.
Little more than a tenth of an inch of rain — cold front on the way
It wasn't much, but Saturday's rain brought more than a tenth of an inch of precipitation to Hays — still below an inch of total accumulation for the month of November. CoCoRaHS reports range from 0.14 inches of rain in east Hays to 0.05 inches near Victoria and Ellis.
Hays Public Library hires youth public services coordinator
The Hays Public Library has hired a new public services coordinator, who will work with youth and families by connecting them with books and resources as well as facilitating library programs. Chianti Madkins, originally from Ashdown, Ark., has bachelor of arts degrees in political science and philosophy from the University...
Garden of Eden in Lucas receives Ruth Arts grant
Lucas' historic Garden of Eden art site is a recipient of an unrestricted grant from newly formed Ruth Foundation for the Arts. Honoring the legacy of Ruth DeYoung Kohler II, Ruth Arts announced Friday 140 arts organizations have been recognized by two new grants and one legacy fund. The Garden of Eden was honored to be among the fall 2022 recipients with an RDK Art Environments grant.
NWS: Seasonable weekend, rain expected to stay west of Hays
The National Weather Service in Dodge City is calling for an extended period of seasonable weather for the Hays area, with moderate temperatures and sunny to partly cloudy skies through the weekend. While forecasters are predicting rainfall in Kansas beginning Saturday, forecasters expect any precipitation will stay east of a...
greatbendpost.com
Loren Unruh, age 79
Loren Harold Unruh, 79, passed away November 17, 2022, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, Wichita, KS. He was born on February 9, 1943, to Ira & Ella (Ward) Unruh in Great Bend, KS, where he grew up on the family farm. He met the love of his life, Connie Yuebanks, at church camp and they were married on January 19, 1964 in Great Bend, KS.
Great Bend hospital's orthopedics care team continues to grow
The University of Kansas Health System is pleased to announce the addition of three members to its orthopedic care team at Central Kansas Orthopedic Group – Matthew Vopat, MD, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist, and physician assistants Dane Mitchell and Jessica Onken. Dr. Vopat is looking forward to...
Great Bend man injured after accident in heavy fog
Kansas police recover camper missing since early October
GREAT BEND — On Oct. 3, deputies with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in the 2300 block of Railroad Avenue just south the city of Great Bend. The person reporting the theft advised law enforcement that a 2018 Jayco Jayflight bumper-pull camper had...
Fog a factor in Kan. accident: Pickup strikes parked semi
🎥 Despite higher-than-budgeted cost, bid for 3rd Hays fire station OK'd
A third fire station will be built in northwest Hays on West 41st Street starting next spring and will become the new headquarters of the Hays Fire Department. It's something that's been discussed by the city since the mid-1990s. The current fire station opened in 1974 in downtown Hays at...
KAKE TV
Hays Police find two missing girls
HAYS, Kan. (KAKE) - Hays Police Department is asking for your help in finding two missing girls. Isabella Melendez is 11 years old. She is pictured above, wearing the heart t-shirt. Bella Falknet is also 11, and is wearing the plaid shirt above. If found, please call the Hays Police...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - No. 23 FHSU women hosts Tabor College Saturday
No. 23 Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (3-3, 0-0 MIAA) vs. Tabor College (4-3, 2-0 KCAC) Saturday, November 26, 2022 • 5 p.m. Promotion: Toys for Tots Stuffed Animal Toss - Bring a stuffed animal to toss at halftime of the men's game, and get a $5 GA ticket.
🏀 Balanced attack leads No. 23 FHSU women past Tabor College
HAYS - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team forced a season-high 22 turnovers and had eight players score five or more points adn beat Tabor College 65-51 win over Tabor College Saturday evening at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The 23rd-ranked Tigers (4-3) scored the first 13 points, holding the Bluejays...
