The Hope Tree is now up at Hays Emprise Bank, 1011 E. 27th, for anyone interested. The Hope Tree is comparable to the Angel Trees you see in stores. The kids on the Hope Tree are foster children that Saint Francis Ministry works with. They brought the tags to us later this year so there’s a shorter time to pick up the tags and purchase the gift.

HAYS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO