Grand Rapids police seek help finding murder suspect
Grand Rapids police need help finding a man wanted for murdering a 30-year-old woman. Police say they are looking for 30-year-old Patrick Jones.
Vehicles on U.S. 131 shot at with BB gun, police say
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after two vehicles were shot at by a BB gun or pellet gun on U.S. 131 on Saturday night. Vehicles were shot at two times around 10:30 p.m., Nov. 26, on U.S. 131 between 44th and 76th streets, Michigan State Police said in a Sunday, Nov. 27 news release.
WWMTCw
Wrongful death lawsuit filed in 2021 Cricket Club shooting death
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The family of a Battle Creek man shot and killed by a bar security guard has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the venue owners and the security guard, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the family of Xavier West. West, 29, was shot...
Police investigating homicide at apartment building in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 30-year-old man has died after a shooting that took place at an apartment building Friday Evening, says the Kentwood Police Department. The incident happened shortly after 8: 30 p.m. on Nov. 25 inside City Line apartments. It is unknown what led to the shooting. The...
Lowell police investigating counterfeit bill cases
LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is investigating a series of incidents involving counterfeit bills. Officers are also asking for the public's help in identifying suspects. Over the past week, multiple Lowell stores have reported counterfeit bills being used. Police say at least eight fake bills have been...
Fox17
Kentwood semi driver dies in Saugatuck Twp. crash
SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A semitruck driver from Kentwood has died following a crash on southbound I-196 Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened in Saugatuck Township near mile marker 39 at around noon. The semi left the road while driving through the curves before hitting...
WWMTCw
Kentwood Police investigating deadly apartment shooting, no suspects
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kentwood Police responded to a shooting at an apartment building Friday night at around 8:30 p.m. Shot twice: Wrongful death lawsuit filed in 2021 Cricket Club shooting death. Upon arrival, police found a 30-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the hallway of the apartment...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
wnmufm.org
Downstate man arrested on human trafficking charges
(St Ignace, MI) - A downstate man was arrested earlier this month for human trafficking after being spotted by Mackinac Bridge Authority workers. According to WLUC-TV6, the 38-year old Comstock man was arrested on November 12th by the Kent County Sheriff’s Human Trafficking Task Force following an investigation dating back to October.
Kent Co. police investigating 2 robberies
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating two separate robberies that took place Monday. The first robbery happened at a Meijer in Cascade. Two suspects had parked next to a woman who was walking to her car and stole her purse, according to police. The suspects fled the scene.
WILX-TV
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
WWMTCw
Fire breaks out at adult foster home in Bangor, no injuries
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Emergency Services responded to a fire that broke out at an adult foster care facility around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The Bangor Community Fire Department arrived at the Cornerstone Adult Foster Care facility on M-43 in Bangor, Mich, authorities said. Deadly: Semi crash...
The trauma of Indigenous boarding schools: Can government investigations deliver justice?
Only now has the U.S. government committed to learning the full story of Indigenous boarding schools. Tribes across the country have been inspired by civil rights movements, fighting for representation, to tell their story and maybe for some semblance of justice. But is justice possible?
WTOL-TV
Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Michigan Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again
CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
WWMTCw
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
Michigan man caught trafficking teen girl on Mackinac Bridge
Authorities have arrested a Comstock Park man for trafficking a teenage girl, the Kent County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday news release. The man hid the 16-year-old Grand Rapids girl under a blanket as he drove over the Mackinac Bridge, the release said. A member of the bridge authority observed the suspicious scene and called law enforcement. ...
12-year-old, 19-year-old killed in Kentwood house fire
Fire officials in Kentwood are investigating what started a house fire in Kentwood that left two teens dead.
Comstock Park man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
lansingcitypulse.com
As Siemon departs, Aquilina continues her attacks
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 23 — Minutes after Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon announced her retirement, 30th Circuit Judge Rosemary Aquilina criticized her anew for not putting public safety first. “I am looking forward to a prosecutor who will follow the law and protect public safety,” Aquilina said in a telephone...
WWMTCw
Coldwater firefighters save puppy, Bronson Park lights, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Coldwater firefighters save puppy from fentanyl overdose. A group of West Michigan firefighters saved a puppy who was overdosing from the deadly drug fentanyl. A man rushed his puppy named Whip to the Coldwater Fire...
