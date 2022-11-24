Action-packed. Therese Marvel advent calendars and it include holiday surprises like Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy ornaments and a LEGO version of The Avengers tower. The Marvel Comics, which started in 1961 with publishers Stan Lee, John Nee and C. B. Cebulski, is the home of hundreds of iconic superheroes including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, Wolverine, Ant-Man, the Wasp, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch, as well as superhero teams like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Buy: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ LEGO Advent Calendar $36 Most modern Marvel fans, however,...

8 MINUTES AGO