ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dianna Carney

How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'

You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
SANDWICH, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
back2stonewall.com

THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA

In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
PLYMOUTH, MA
capeandislands.org

With RSV surge, parents warned of potential virus 'tripledemic'

The early peak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, combined with COVID infections and seasonal flu illnesses, presents what public health officials call a potential "tripledemic" in the weeks ahead of winter. RSV is common in children younger than 2. But cases have never peaked this early, and are straining...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
capecod.com

Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool

YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Fire in Car Rental Area Briefly Closes Nantucket Airport

The Nantucket Airport was closed for a period of time Monday morning after a vehicle fire in the car rental overflow area. Based on social media posts from the airport's Twitter account, the closure appeared to be pretty brief. A photo posted online showed heavy damage to multiple vehicles at...
NANTUCKET, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Multi-car crash at New Bedford/Fairhaven line, serious injuries, 1 ejected

“A Massachusetts man has been ejected after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening on Route 195. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, just before 7:15 p.m. tonight, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a crash involving four vehicles in the left lane of Route 195 westbound.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy