Boston Globe
On a Cape Cod golf course, the region’s housing crisis comes to a head
BARNSTABLE — A sense of peace permeates the air here, in the wind that swirls over shaded greens, through the brilliant orange leaves that line the fairways, and under the wings of the shorebirds coasting overhead. Janet Milkman pauses atop a grassy ridge to take it all in, then...
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'
You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
back2stonewall.com
THANKSGIVING Gay History: Gay Pilgrims In 1600’s Plymouth MA
In the summer of 1637, two working men at the English colony at Plymouth faced the possibility of execution if they were convicted of what the Puritans was said to be a grave moral crime. Pilgrims John Alexander and Thomas Roberts had been caught in a homosexual relationship. Plimoth Plantation...
A Flying Squirrel Jumped Into a Plymouth Police Officer's Pocket & Asked Him to Play!
Photo by(Plymouth Police Department / Facebook) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Things are getting nutty in Plymouth! The Plymouth Police Department revealed on Sunday, November 27 via Facebook that a flying squirrel landed on an officer while they were on duty!
homenewshere.com
Division 3 State Champions!!! No. 2 seed Redmen prevail over No.1 seed D-Y in epic, four-set battle
WORCESTER – When the Dennis-Yarmouth's serve landed into the net, giving the Tewksbury Redmen its 25th point to win the game, and the fourth set, the players off the bench quickly ran out to the floor and hugged, celebrated and cried together, knowing they all made history. That 25th...
Barnstable Patriot
Which Cape Cod intersections have the most crashes? What the data says
With its annual swell of summer tourists, Cape Cod is no stranger to car crashes. Longtime residents know what roads to avoid during peak traffic hours, but which white-knuckle-inducing intersections are the worst? Now, we have the numbers. The Cape Cod Commission, a regional land use planning, economic development and...
capeandislands.org
With RSV surge, parents warned of potential virus 'tripledemic'
The early peak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases, combined with COVID infections and seasonal flu illnesses, presents what public health officials call a potential "tripledemic" in the weeks ahead of winter. RSV is common in children younger than 2. But cases have never peaked this early, and are straining...
capecod.com
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
nbcboston.com
Fire in Car Rental Area Briefly Closes Nantucket Airport
The Nantucket Airport was closed for a period of time Monday morning after a vehicle fire in the car rental overflow area. Based on social media posts from the airport's Twitter account, the closure appeared to be pretty brief. A photo posted online showed heavy damage to multiple vehicles at...
whdh.com
26 people displaced in New Bedford after fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two dozen people were forced out of their home after a fire in New Bedford, a day before Thanksgiving. Crews were called to a building on Acushnet Avenue Wednesday, where flames were burning in the structure’s rear stairwell, its fourth floor and attic, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.
Motorcyclist killed in New Bedford crash
Police said the 49-year-old man was riding his motorcycle on Route 18 North near I-195 when he lost control and slammed into a guardrail.
1 dead in fiery Westport crash
Police are investigating after a crash in Westport killed one person on Thursday.
newbedfordguide.com
Multi-car crash at New Bedford/Fairhaven line, serious injuries, 1 ejected
“A Massachusetts man has been ejected after a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening on Route 195. According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis, just before 7:15 p.m. tonight, Troopers assigned to the Dartmouth Barracks responded to reports of a crash involving four vehicles in the left lane of Route 195 westbound.
fallriverreporter.com
Three 20+ year-olds from Massachusetts indicted in murder of 16-year-old Liedson Monteiro-Terry
A Massachusetts grand jury has indicted three men in connection with the September, 2021 murder of a 16-year-old male, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. This week, a Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging 22-year-old Malik Cotton, 23-year-old Angel Vasquez, and 23-yar-old Angel Colon, with one...
