FTX had stakes in a small US bank, and many are suggesting that this is how FTX obtained its banking license. Recent reports show that FTX had stakes in Farmington State Bank of Washington State. The bank, which is now named Moonstone Bank, is one of the smallest banks in the United States. Apparently, FTX invested around $11.5 million through Alameda toward the company earlier this year. The bank itself is very small and reportedly has around five employees. Hence, many questioned the $11.5 million investment when the bank was worth less than $6 million.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO