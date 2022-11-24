Read full article on original website
FTX had stakes in a small US bank, and many are suggesting that this is how FTX obtained its banking license. Recent reports show that FTX had stakes in Farmington State Bank of Washington State. The bank, which is now named Moonstone Bank, is one of the smallest banks in the United States. Apparently, FTX invested around $11.5 million through Alameda toward the company earlier this year. The bank itself is very small and reportedly has around five employees. Hence, many questioned the $11.5 million investment when the bank was worth less than $6 million.
One of the biggest Cardano DeFi projects, Ardana, stopped its development yesterday, on the 24th of November. This comes after Ardana had difficulty finding funds to keep the development going. Moreover, the project’s team informs us that they also had uncertainty regarding the timeline of the project. Despite stopping...
