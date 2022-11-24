In the current trading session, Redfin Corporation’s (RDFN) stock is trading at the price of $5.34, a gain of 2.01% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -87.59% less than its 52-week high of $42.99 and 73.21% better than its 52-week low of $3.08. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -3.70% below the high and +73.21% above the low.

15 HOURS AGO