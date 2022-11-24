Read full article on original website
Related
From ‘Bachelor Happy Hour’ to ‘Click Bait’: A Guide to Every Official Bachelor Nation Podcast
Will you accept this podcast? As fans tune in to get the behind-the-scenes scoop from their favorite Bachelor Nation-produced podcasts, listeners often find themselves looking for answers about who is behind the microphone on “Bachelor Happy Hour,” “Click Bait” and more. Warner Bros. launched “Bachelor Happy Hour” with former Bachelorettes Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky […]
Comments / 0