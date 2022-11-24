Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
Related
Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report
Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
WEAR
Troopers: Jeep falls on truck after rolling off interstate in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol and rescue crew members responded to a roll over crash in Pensacola Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a call was made about a rollover crash with possible entrapment on E Jordan St. near N Haynes St. around 1:30 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
WEAR
Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WJHG-TV
One dead in Santa Rosa County crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
Pensacola woman killed in Mobile Co. crash: ALEA
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
utv44.com
2 dead in Mobile after head on collison
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 23rd. 25-year-old Danielle Brannon, a Wilmer resident, was ejected from her vehicle following a head on collision with a motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old Michael Thomas of Mobile.
WEAR
1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
WEAR
Woman, dog rescued after SUV crashes into woods in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman and her dog were rescued after crashing into the woods in Escambia County Friday morning. The crash happened on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road. The woman drove off the roadway in her SUV, struck a concrete ditch and went airborne into...
Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
Atmore Advance
Flomaton man dies in early-morning crash Friday
A Flomaton man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Highway 90 south of Woodbine Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP, a pickup was traveling north on Hwy. 90 through a construction zone. FHP officials said the pickup ran off the right side of...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘There was no line, I walked right in”, Black Friday shopper says
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Black Friday is considered one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Folks in the Port City headed to stores to score some good deals. But, there weren’t any lines or crowds like many are used to seeing in the past. “It’s not the...
Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast
Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
orlandoweekly.com
Monolithic dome home in Pensacola hits market for $1.3 million
A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
WEAR
Family identifies man who died in pontoon boat accident at Crab Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family has identified the man who died Wednesday after an accident on Crab Island as 63-year-old Donald Perry. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says he went down the slide on a rental pontoon boat head first and hit his head. He was then transported to the hospital, where he died.
1 shot at Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites, ‘life-threatening’ injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one person was shot at the Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites Wednesday afternoon and has “life-threatening injuries.” Officers were called to 5450 Coca Cola Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in reference to one shot. The man who was shot was transported […]
WEAR
Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help
UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
WEAR
Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Escambia County Friday night. Deputies were called to the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. around 11:30 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office tells WEAR News a couple was fighting and the boyfriend fatally shot the girlfriend. Deputies...
Racing News
Charlotte, NC
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.https://racingnews.co
Comments / 2