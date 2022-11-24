ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alabama Now

Two killed in Jeep, motorcycle accident, Alabama troopers report

Two people were killed in a head-on collision last week, Alabama state troopers reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon approximately 6 miles outside of Semmes, Alabama. Danielle Brannon, 25, of Wilmer, Alabam, and Michael Thomas, 64, of Mobile, Alabama, were killed when Brannon’s...
SEMMES, AL
WEAR

Shooting at Town & Country Plaza in Escambia County leads to crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A shooting at Town & Country Plaza Sunday morning led to a two-vehicle crash on N Pace Blvd. Deputies were called for shots fired just after 2 a.m. at Town & Country Plaza at 3300 North Pace Blvd. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, a...
WJHG-TV

One dead in Santa Rosa County crash

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 35-year-old man from Flomaton, Alabama is dead after a crash in Santa Rosa County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, he was traveling north in his pickup truck on US Highway 90 early Friday morning. While driving through a construction zone, just south of County Road 197A, the pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail end.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman killed in Mobile Co. crash: ALEA

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said a Pensacola woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. 45, about five miles south of Citronelle, Ala. ALEA said in a news release that Shanda Butler, 54, was killed when the 2007 Ford Taurus she was driving left the road and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
utv44.com

2 dead in Mobile after head on collison

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, November 23rd. 25-year-old Danielle Brannon, a Wilmer resident, was ejected from her vehicle following a head on collision with a motorcycle, driven by 64-year-old Michael Thomas of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
WKRG News 5

Motorcade and tribute ceremony continues Saturday in Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A holiday season tradition continues in Toulminville with an added tribute. This year’s Toulminville Community Motorcade will roll at noon Saturday starting at Commonwealth Bank. Before the motorcade, there will be a special ceremony honoring people who have passed away. That starts at 9:30 this morning. Family members are encouraged to […]
MOBILE, AL
Atmore Advance

Flomaton man dies in early-morning crash Friday

A Flomaton man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Highway 90 south of Woodbine Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the FHP, a pickup was traveling north on Hwy. 90 through a construction zone. FHP officials said the pickup ran off the right side of...
FLOMATON, AL
Magnolia State Live

Amtrak passenger route will return to Mississippi Gulf Coast

Amtrak, freight rail companies and the Port of Mobile have struck a deal that will bring back passenger trains to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, connecting Mobile to New Orleans. A joint statement from all parties – Amtrak, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway Company and the Port of Mobile – says they “collectively reached an agreement” that supports both freight trains and passenger trains running in the Gulf Coast Corridor.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Monolithic dome home in Pensacola hits market for $1.3 million

A very Epcot looking home is now on the market in Florida. Located at 634 Silvershore Dr. in Pensacola, this Monolithic dome home was built in 2007 by Bill Magenheimer and his wife Margo after their previous home was destroyed by Hurricane Ivan. "We got married after Hurricane Ivan and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

4 shot at Mobile nightclub, police ask for help

UPDATE 12:40 PM: Mobile Police sent this information to News 5 in reference to the club shooting: On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at approximately 2:16 a.m., officers responded to 216 Dauphin Street, Paparazzi Club, in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located two 27-year-old victims, a male, and a female, suffering from gunshot wounds. […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Escambia County Friday night. Deputies were called to the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. around 11:30 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office tells WEAR News a couple was fighting and the boyfriend fatally shot the girlfriend. Deputies...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Racing News

Racing News

Charlotte, NC
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Worldwide coverage of motorsports. Add some sports to your feed.

 https://racingnews.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy