On October 28, Billboard hosted the first-ever THE-K Billboard Awards, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE), and the Penske Media Corporation (PMC). The event was broadcasted live via YouTube in 73 countries. A total of eight teams won awards in three categories based on Billboard’s charts. In particular, awards went to four newly debuted artists in the Hot Rookie category, casting light upon the new K-pop stars who have fascinated global audiences. THE-K Billboards Awards presented awards in the Top Artist, Global Artist, and Hot Rookie categories. Nominees were selected based...

