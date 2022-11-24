Watch Alaskan rescuers save baby moose after it tumbles into basement

Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Woman using plane to drop ‘turkey bombs’ for rural Alaskans in Skwentna
SKWENTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - For rural Alaskans living off the road system, it can be difficult — and often expensive — to get a Thanksgiving turkey. Esther Sanderlin became aware of this dilemma and decided to do something about it. Sanderlin decided to raise money, hop on her plane, and airdrop Thanksgiving turkeys to her neighbors in the outlying village of Skwentna, located on the Yentna River.
alaskasnewssource.com
Arctic air sends temperatures tumbling as November comes to a close
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a snowy and icy landscape, it has certainly looked like Alaska for much of the month — we’ve just been missing the real “feels like” Alaska part. Starting this weekend, we’ll get both. After a week of temperatures as much as 8 degrees above normal, high temperatures these last remaining November days will be well below normal — perhaps as much as 20 degrees below normal.
Watch wild turkeys chase careless tourist around tree in Great Smoky Mountains
Wild turkeys have a strict 'pecking order', and will attempt to intimidate people and animals that show fear
Thankful for all that is good in Alaska, notwithstanding dark months, storms, floods, politics, and potholes
Happy Thanksgiving, Must Read Alaska readers from Ketchikan to Kaktovik! I’m so grateful for you and that you care so deeply about Alaska, her economy, cultures, and future. Thank you for returning to this conservative news and commentary site day after day and, for those who comment on stories, thank you for keeping it civil and interesting. Thanks to those who help keep the lights on here!
alaskasnewssource.com
Salvation Army seeking additional volunteers for red kettles
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salvation Army red kettles are back. They have been a national holiday tradition for over a century. Here in Alaska, the money dropped into the kettles makes up about 30% of the yearly budget. Each kettle is staffed by a volunteer bell ringer. And since...
LOOK: ‘Very Rare’ Piebald Deer Spotted in South Dakota
A man from southeastern South Dakota named Fred Bailey saw a multi-colored deer and thought it was a decoy. Then, the deer moved, and he realized that wasn’t the case. The decoy was actually a living piebald deer. “It was on North Ohlman almost to Lake Mitchell. It was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dishing Up Alaska
Taking a moment to thank the men and women who served our country in the military on this Veterans Day. Alaska has few roads but we wanted to explore some famous and not so famous smaller road systems across the state. Dishing Up Alaska: An Alaskan Pantry. Updated: Jun. 26,...
Channel 6000
Winter Storm Warning in Cascades, Northeast Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active day of weather is on the way Sunday. A winter storm warning is up for the Cascades, along with far northeast Oregon along the I-84 corridor from just outside of Pendleton to Baker City. The next system arrived overnight and will pile up...
skagwaynews.com
What Alaskans need to know about RSV
Many viruses are making Alaskans sick this winter, but the virus primarily responsible for filling up our clinics, emergency departments and pediatric hospital beds this season is respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Each year in the United States, RSV leads to an average 58,000 hospitalizations with 100-500 deaths among children younger than 5 years old and 177,000 hospitalizations with 14,000 deaths among adults aged 65 years and older.
centraloregondaily.com
Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains
SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week. Heavy mountain snow was expected...
KELOLAND TV
How gas prices have changed in South Dakota in the last week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their...
The Military Pledged to Remove Unexploded Bombs From This Island. Native Hawaiians Are Still Waiting.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which is leading the remediation effort, has been plagued by shoddy work and multiple regulatory disputes, according to an investigation by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and ProPublica.
bigislandnow.com
Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license
The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
alaskapublic.org
Two years after contentious 2020 vote, Alaska finds only three voter fraud cases
A woman accused of voting illegally in both Alaska and Florida during the 2020 elections will face charges in a Florida court on Dec. 8, according to online court records. When Cheryl-Ann Leslie is arraigned on felony counts of casting more than one ballot, she will become just the second person charged with voter fraud related to Alaska’s 2020 election.
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
One-time payment of $3,284 coming to Alaska residents
man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Thanksgiving, Valerie Anderson is thankful to have her children. In 2016, she said she lost custody of them in a domestic violence case. “I vowed I would never let it happen again,” said Anderson. Valerie said she’s now out of that harmful situation and has...
kalkinemedia.com
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lawmakers: Rescue plan for Hawaii’s last commercial dairy underway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The bankruptcy reorganization of Hawaii’s last commercial dairy marks another sad chapter in the long demise of the state’s dairy industry. But lawmakers said a rescue plan for Hawaii’s Cloverleaf Dairy is already underway. “This is the only dairy in the state,” said state...
Advnture
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT
Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.https://www.advnture.com/
Comments / 0