NEW YORK — Dhonielle Clayton is not just a bestselling author of young adult fiction. She's an organizer, a former teacher, and a founder of the grassroots publishing movement We Need Diverse Books. She's also the kind of friend who can convince five of her well-known peers to collaborate on a single novel, and then come back for another. Opinions differ over her personal style: “A tiny tyrant,” jokes novelist Tiffany D. Jackson, whose books include Monday's Not Coming and Let Me Hear a Rhyme. “A little pushy,” says Ashley Woodfolk, author of When You Were Everything and The Beauty That Remains, among others.

11 DAYS AGO