BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Woman stabbed in head in Birmingham kitchen row, court hears
A woman was stabbed by her housemate multiple times in her head and neck, leaving so much blood they slipped on it, a court has heard. Shannon Stanley, 27, died at the property she shared with defendant Pablo Hoad and his girlfriend in Small Heath, Birmingham. Their friend Waqar Ali...
BBC
1922: The lasting legacy of Irish Civil War executions
In October 1921 a young Irish independence leader posed for photos on his wedding day with his bride and his best man. Just over a year later, in December 1922, Kevin O'Higgins signed the execution order that condemned his best man to death. Rory O'Connor was executed by firing squad.
BBC
Royal watchers' joy at King Charles' Christmas return to Sandringham
King Charlies is to continue the Queen's tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham. What does the announcement mean for royal watchers who gather each year to see the Royal Family in Norfolk?. The Queen hosted 32 Christmases from the Sandringham Estate, although the Covid pandemic meant she spent her final...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Ben Nelson-Roux: Teen 'spiralled' before hostel death, inquest told
The mental health of a 16-year-old boy was "spiralling downwards" before he was found dead at an adult homeless hostel, his family has told an inquest. The body of Ben Nelson-Roux was found by his mother at the hostel in Harrogate in April 2020. He was a drug user and...
BBC
Camilla scraps ladies-in-waiting in modernising move
Camilla, the Queen Consort, is ending the tradition of having ladies-in-waiting, but instead will be helped by "Queen's companions". As well as modernising the title, the six women assistants will be less regularly in attendance than the previous role required. The honorary positions involve helping the Queen Consort at public...
BBC
Cramlington woman endures fifth operation for brain and spine-crushing condition
A woman with a rare condition which threatens to crush her brain and spine has undergone a fifth operation. Melanie Hartshorn, 33, of Cramlington, Northumberland, has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. For 18 months she wore a surgical halo vest to keep...
BBC
Rievaulx: Archaeologists uncover clues to abbey's medieval farm
Clues to a medieval farm linked to an abbey in North Yorkshire have been found during an archaeological dig. The wealth and quality of the finds at the site near Rievaulx Abbey had surprised experts, the North York Moors National Park Authority said. Jet rosary beads, pottery and glazed tiles...
BBC
Palliative care: 'My dad should not have been expected to die in office hours'
A woman who struggled to access night-time care for her dying father has told the BBC he "shouldn't have been expected to die in office hours". Tracey Bennett, 54, said she felt "completely lost" when her father Michael needed help at 22:00. Almost 70% of the UK does not have...
Historic Photographer of the Year 2022 reveals its winners
The annual competition run by History Hit challenges photographers to explore and capture worldwide historic sites
