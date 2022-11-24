BMW "i" division’s newest and its most advanced SUV, the iX, is like a revolution. It is not just another luxury SUV from BMW, but a sleek-looking, high-tech SUV with many bespoke touches. However, if you want to add spirited driving to the mix, the range-topping iX M60 model is the best fit. Although it is the most potent electrified BMW to date, can it outperform the M8 Competition, the most potent ICE-powered BMW sports car (since the M5 CS is a limited edition car)? Folks from Carwow took the test to another level as they drag race both of them to see who’s the king of the hill.

