Read full article on original website
Related
Florida State impresses five-star WR commit Hykeem Williams with win over Gators
Williams was in Tallahassee for another multi-day unofficial visit over the weekend.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, November 28, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Packers QB Rodgers (ribs) exits loss to Eagles in 3rd quarter
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night's game at Philadelphia in the third quarter with what was initially called an oblique injury but later clarified to be a rib injury.
Is Bronco Mendenhall a ‘perfect fit’ for the Stanford job? Media experts weigh in
The former BYU and Virginia coach has spent this season away from the sidelines. Could he make a return in Pac-12 country?
Raiders' Josh Jacobs caps 300-yard game with walk-off TD in OT
Raiders RB Josh Jacobs set franchise records for all-purpose (303) and rushing yards (229) in Sunday's win over the Seahawks, including the clinching 86-yard TD run in overtime.
Draymond Green calls late tech 'crazy'; Stephen Curry picks up one in solidarity
Draymond Green was upset about a technical foul he received late in Sunday's win for stepping onto the court; Stephen Curry picked up one less than one minute later in support.
Comments / 0