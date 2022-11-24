ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Michigan football national title odds after beating #2 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, OH
DraftKings promo code gifts $150 for our Packers vs. Eagles spread pick

GREEN BAY, WI
Caesars deposit promo code MLIVEFULL: Get $1,250 for CFB, NFL and more

FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: $1k No Sweat First Bet for NFL Sunday

DraftKings deposit promo code secures $150 in free bets on any game

ALABAMA STATE
DraftKings bet $5, get $150 with promo code on NHL + more: November 2022

DraftKings deposit promo code: Bet $5, Get $150 bonus offer today

Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: QB C.J. Stroud vs DC Jesse Minter

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pistons vs. Suns predictions, odds and picks for NBA Friday 11/25

PHOENIX, AZ
Red Wings seek to extend streak with better start, five-on-five play

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are seeking faster starts and better five-on-five play as they take a three-game winning streak into tonight’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes at Little Caesars Arena (8 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). “I think our last three games, despite taking all six points,...
DETROIT, MI
3 things we learned: Clock management an issue for Detroit Lions

DETROIT -- The Lions’ three-game winning streak was snapped by a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. Here are three things we learned in the defeat, Detroit’s sixth in a row on the holiday. Clock management was an issue. The Lions left enough time on the...
DETROIT, MI
Packers vs. Eagles predictions, props and odds: Sunday Night Football

GREEN BAY, WI
Shorthanded Pistons fade in fourth quarter, fall to Cavaliers

DETROIT — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which...
DETROIT, MI

