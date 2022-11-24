Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Michigan football national title odds after beating #2 Ohio State
Michigan knocked off Ohio State in dominant fashion on Saturday and the college football betting market swiftly reacted to this result.
MLive.com
DraftKings promo code gifts $150 for our Packers vs. Eagles spread pick
If you need a place to wager on NFL Week 12, look no further than DraftKings Sportsbook because all new members who register...
MLive.com
Caesars promo code MLIVEFULL plus our Michigan State vs. Penn State picks
If you are looking for a sportsbook to sign up for, now is the perfect time to do so using Caesars Sportsbook promo...
MLive.com
Caesars deposit promo code MLIVEFULL: Get $1,250 for CFB, NFL and more
Like a pigskin in the grip of Patrick Mahomes, football fans are in safe hands with Caesars Sportsbook, who have a welcome bonus...
MLive.com
FanDuel Sportsbook promo code: $1k No Sweat First Bet for NFL Sunday
It's finally Sunday, which means the NFL is in full swing. Even with three games taking place on Thursday, there's still 12 games...
Soggy weather was no problem for Philadelphia Eagles fans
Despite the rain and the wind, Eagles fans took over South Philadelphia Sunday night.
MLive.com
DraftKings deposit promo code secures $150 in free bets on any game
The NFL, NBA, NHL and even the World Cup are in action this month, and the newest DraftKings sign-up bonus is the perfect...
Andy Reid sets record for most wins at Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ever since Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs have been one of the most consistent franchises in the NFL.
MLive.com
DraftKings bet $5, get $150 with promo code on NHL + more: November 2022
The NHL season is in its second month, the NFL season is beyond the halfway point, and the newest DraftKings sign-up bonus is...
MLive.com
DraftKings deposit promo code: Bet $5, Get $150 bonus offer today
NFL Week 12 already began with three games on Thanksgiving, but you can still sign up at DraftKings for a chance to win...
MLive.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup: QB C.J. Stroud vs DC Jesse Minter
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
MLive.com
PFF grades, snap counts: A depleted Michigan State ends the regular season vs. Penn State
A Michigan State team started the season by playing 25 defensive players and 21 offensive players in its season opener. When its season (likely) ended on Saturday with a loss to Penn State, it used just 18 on defense and 17 on offense, as injuries and suspensions mounted in what finished as a 5-7 season.
MLive.com
Playoff race showdowns, with previews and picks for Ohio State-Michigan and USC-Notre Dame: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this edition of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at the two most important games in the College Football Playoff race: Ohio State-Michigan and Notre-Dame USC. First, they whittle down the field of playoff contenders to seven, and discuss...
MLive.com
Pistons vs. Suns predictions, odds and picks for NBA Friday 11/25
The Detroit Pistons will visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, and the teams are on opposite sides of the spectrum in the...
MLive.com
Red Wings seek to extend streak with better start, five-on-five play
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are seeking faster starts and better five-on-five play as they take a three-game winning streak into tonight’s contest against the Arizona Coyotes at Little Caesars Arena (8 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit). “I think our last three games, despite taking all six points,...
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Clock management an issue for Detroit Lions
DETROIT -- The Lions’ three-game winning streak was snapped by a 28-25 loss on Thanksgiving against the Buffalo Bills. Here are three things we learned in the defeat, Detroit’s sixth in a row on the holiday. Clock management was an issue. The Lions left enough time on the...
MLive.com
Red Wings show significant improvement in every area at 20-game mark
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have reached what might be the season’s first significant marker with their best record after 20 games in 12 years. It’s still too small a sample size to draw too many conclusions, as coach Derek Lalonde noted. A better indicator, he...
MLive.com
Packers vs. Eagles predictions, props and odds: Sunday Night Football
Sunday Night Football will take place in Philadelphia as the Eagles are set to host the Green Bay Packers. Before the season began,...
MLive.com
Close isn’t good enough. For the Detroit Lions, at least it’s progress.
DETROIT -- The Lions went toe-to-toe with one of the league’s best. They wanted to prove they measured up, that their three-game winning streak was for real, that they are for real, and they proved it in most of the ways that matter except the one that matters most.
MLive.com
Shorthanded Pistons fade in fourth quarter, fall to Cavaliers
DETROIT — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which...
