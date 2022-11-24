Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 38-38 32nd Street in Astoria, Queens
Permits have been filed for a nine-story residential building at 38-38 32nd Street in Astoria, Queens. Located between 38th Avenue and 39th Avenue, the lot is one block from the 39 Avenue-Dutch Kills subway station, serviced by the N and W trains. Yitzchok Katz of Developing NY State is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Work Progresses on The Elisa at 251 West 14th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan
Construction is progressing on The Elisa, an 11-story residential building at 251 West 14th Street in Chelsea. Designed by Isay Weinfeld Architects, the structure will yield 25 condominium units in one- to three-bedroom layouts with sales and marketing led by Bianca D’Alessio, Christian Haag, and Mia Calabrese of Nest Seekers and SERHANT. Prices range from $1.45 million to $5 million, while the four-bedroom penthouse price tag has yet to be announced. Pizzarotti is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, near the intersection of the West Village and the Meatpacking District.
New York YIMBY
Luminescence Market Debuts at 5302 Center Boulevard in Hunter’s Point South, Queens
TF Cornerstone this week debuted Luminescence Market, the first grocery store to open within the Hunter’s Point South complex in Hunter’s Point, Queens. The store is located at the foot of 5203 Center Boulevard, a 52-story residential tower that overlooks the East River. Before Luminescence Market, access to...
New York YIMBY
Demolition for New Rolex Headquarters Continues at 665 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan
Demolition is progressing on Rolex’s old 12-story International Style headquarters at 665 Fifth Avenue in Midtown to make way for a 25-story replacement. Designed by David Chipperfield Architects and developed by Rolex Realty Company, the new structure will feature a modern glass curtain wall and yield office and retail space for the iconic watchmaker. Titan Industrial SVC Corp. is the general contractor in charge of demolition at the property, which is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 53rd Street.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 307 Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village, Manhattan
Permits have been filed for a seven-story mixed-use building at 307 Sixth Avenue in Greenwich Village, Manhattan. Located between Carmine Street and Cornelia Street, the lot is two blocks from the West 4th Street-Washington Square subway station, serviced by the A, B, C, D, E, F, and M trains. William Schneider under the 307-309 Sixth Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Demo Permits Filed for 1484 First Avenue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
Demolition permits have been filed for a 32-foot-tall two-story building at 1484 First Avenue in the Lenox Hill enclave of the Upper East Side. The 13,600-square-foot property is owned by Menahem Chukroon, founder of Brooklyn North Capital. Located between East 77th Street and East 78th Street, the site has 50...
New York YIMBY
Port Chester Officials Approve 185-Unit Rental Property at 208-216 King Street in Westchester County
Local officials have approved proposals to construct a 185-unit rental building at 208-216 King Street in Port Chester, a village in Westchester County. Led by developer Trammell Crow, the property is the latest project set to break ground within the Port Chester Opportunity Zone, an area of the village where developers have access to special incentives meant to offset building and investment costs.
New York YIMBY
KPF to Redesign Stalled Office Skyscraper at 3 West 29th Street in NoMad, Manhattan
The final building on YIMBY’s Turkey Week rundown of stalled projects is 3 West 29th Street, a 34-story commercial skyscraper in NoMad. Originally designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and developed by HFZ Capital Group, the structure was planned to rise 551 feet tall and yield 600,000 square feet of office space, but work has failed to progress beyond the early stages of excavation. Pavarini McGovern is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Units Still Available at 33-19 103rd Street in Corona, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 33-19 103rd Street, a four-story residential building in Corona, Queens. Recently renovated, the structure yields four residences in 3,790 square feet. Available on NYC Housing Connect are two units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $75,429 to $215,150.
