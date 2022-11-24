Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
House of Horror - Boys Stabbed to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Two Children Were Stabbed To Death, Police Arrested the MotherAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Turken House’s Façade Takes Shape at 300 East 41st Street in Murray Hill, Manhattan
Façade work is moving along on Turken House, a 21-story residential building at 300 East 41st Street in the Murray Hill section of Midtown. Designed by Perkins + Will and developed by non-profit The Turken Foundation, which assists Turkish students in earning scholarships and job opportunities in the United States, the 227-foot-tall structure will yield 80,000 square feet with 82 turnkey residences in single- and double-occupancy configurations. Fast Track Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 41st Street and Second Avenue, near the United Nations and Grand Central Terminal.
New York YIMBY
Work Progresses on The Elisa at 251 West 14th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan
Construction is progressing on The Elisa, an 11-story residential building at 251 West 14th Street in Chelsea. Designed by Isay Weinfeld Architects, the structure will yield 25 condominium units in one- to three-bedroom layouts with sales and marketing led by Bianca D’Alessio, Christian Haag, and Mia Calabrese of Nest Seekers and SERHANT. Prices range from $1.45 million to $5 million, while the four-bedroom penthouse price tag has yet to be announced. Pizzarotti is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, near the intersection of the West Village and the Meatpacking District.
6 charming homes in Queens, New York
Jackson Heights Courtesy image The Chateau is a 1922 landmarked building in a neighborhood of leafy streets, prewar homes, and multiethnic shops and dining. This renovated four-bedroom apartment has high ceilings, crown moldings, oversize windows, inlaid-wood floors, a living room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, a modern kitchen with a garden view, and a primary bedroom with an en suite bath. Courtesy image Building amenities include a live-in super, elevator, storage, laundry and bike rooms, and an extensive shared garden. $1,250,000. Rhoda Dunn, Compass, (917) 376-8899. Long Island City The green-certified Solarium condominiums are in a lively district near Gantry Plaza State...
New York YIMBY
Port Chester Officials Approve 185-Unit Rental Property at 208-216 King Street in Westchester County
Local officials have approved proposals to construct a 185-unit rental building at 208-216 King Street in Port Chester, a village in Westchester County. Led by developer Trammell Crow, the property is the latest project set to break ground within the Port Chester Opportunity Zone, an area of the village where developers have access to special incentives meant to offset building and investment costs.
norwoodnews.org
NYCHA Program Renovates 18 Homes in The Bronx, Queens & Brooklyn for Public Housing Residents
The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) has partnered with local agencies to renovate 18 homes throughout The Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, and make them available to public housing residents through the Small Homes Rehab-NYCHA Program. The initiative is the latest effort by the Adams administration to help communities of color throughout New York City build and maintain wealth through homeownership.
New York YIMBY
Demolition for New Rolex Headquarters Continues at 665 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan
Demolition is progressing on Rolex’s old 12-story International Style headquarters at 665 Fifth Avenue in Midtown to make way for a 25-story replacement. Designed by David Chipperfield Architects and developed by Rolex Realty Company, the new structure will feature a modern glass curtain wall and yield office and retail space for the iconic watchmaker. Titan Industrial SVC Corp. is the general contractor in charge of demolition at the property, which is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 53rd Street.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 97 Seigel Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a four-story mixed-use building at 97 Seigel Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between Graham Avenue and Manhattan Avenue, the lot is near the Lorimer Street subway station, serviced by the M and J trains. Herman Jakob under the West Street Gardens LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
KPF to Redesign Stalled Office Skyscraper at 3 West 29th Street in NoMad, Manhattan
The final building on YIMBY’s Turkey Week rundown of stalled projects is 3 West 29th Street, a 34-story commercial skyscraper in NoMad. Originally designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and developed by HFZ Capital Group, the structure was planned to rise 551 feet tall and yield 600,000 square feet of office space, but work has failed to progress beyond the early stages of excavation. Pavarini McGovern is the general contractor for the property, which is located between Fifth and Sixth Avenues.
Fallen debris in Brooklyn subway tunnel causes major delays
Riders waited in long lines for buses after an incident involving fallen debris disrupted service for three hours on Saturday. Part of the ceiling in a subway tunnel collapsed in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, resulting in a three-hour service suspension and long lines awaiting buses. [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
Developers Close on $150M Loan to Complete Renovations at 295 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan
Tribeca Investment Group, Meadow Partners, and PGIM Real Estate have secured $150 million in construction financing to complete a commercial modernization project at 295 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan. Construction recently completed on a penthouse addition, bringing the structure to 19 stories and 710,000 square feet. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank provided the...
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complex
Lucky winners of this Brook Avenue Apartments housing lottery may qualify for rents as low as $397 a month for a studio apartment in the Bronx. A total of 42 newly constructed apartments will be available for those meeting income and household size requirements.
NBC New York
12 Seriously Injured in Overnight Trash Chute Fire at Brooklyn Housing Complex
At least a dozen people were seriously injured after the trash chute inside a Brooklyn building caught fire overnight, city officials reported. The first 911 call came into the FDNY shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday for a fire in the Bridge Street building, the department said. Multiple units rushed to the Farragut Houses, a NYCHA complex in Downtown Brooklyn, within minutes.
queenoftheclick.com
Assemblyman Elect, Brook Krasny Focuses on Police and Security with New Casino in Coney Island
Alec Brook-Krasny, Assemblyman-Elect NYS 46th Assembly District – The ongoing conversation regarding the placement of a casino in Coney Island must be combined with economic development for the entire community. It is not enough to create an entertainment venue; we must include necessary infrastructure support and long-term job opportunities.
norwoodnews.org
NYC Department of Sanitation Announces Special Leaf Collection Schedule
New York City Department of Sanitation has announced a special leaf collection schedule for City residents. Instead of decomposing in a landfill, the collected leaves will be turned into renewable energy or compost, and added to soil to nourish street trees, soil and parks. The department will collect leaves in paper leaf bags, unlined containers or curbside composting bins. Department officials advise residents not to use plastic bags.
Lottery ticket worth more than $18,000 sold in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A lottery player in Brooklyn won big on Saturday. A Take 5 ticket worth $18,558.50 was sold at Kevin’s Liquor, located at 2216 Pitkin Avenue, for Saturday’s evening drawing. Another winning ticket was sold at Tops Markets #262 in Angola. Take 5 players can head to nylottery.ny.gov to check their numbers. Drawings […]
Woman dies in fire at Queens apartment building
The victim is a 64-year-old woman, police said.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station
NEW YORK, NY – A 38-year-old woman was pushed down into the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station this morning after getting into an argument with two other women. Police said the fight took place early Saturday morning on the Rockaway Avenue station elevated platform. During the fight, one of the women was allegedly shoved onto the subway tracks below. A bystander helped the woman back onto the subway platform. The other two women fled the scene. There was no train coming into the station at the time of the incident. At this time, police do not know what triggered The post Woman rescued after being pushed to tracks inside Brooklyn subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
Woman shoved onto NYC train tracks following argument
NEW YORK - A woman was shoved onto the train tracks Saturday morning in Brooklyn following a verbal dispute, according to the New York City Police Department, with a Good Samaritan coming to her rescue. Police say the 38-year-old woman entered the Rockaway Avenue train station in Brownsville around 3:20...
pix11.com
Bronx gas station worker shot point-blank in head
A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD. A gas station worker in the Bronx was fighting for his life Friday morning after a masked gunman shot him point-blank in the head, according to the NYPD.
