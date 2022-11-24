ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat eases on supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains

By Mei Mei Chu and Sybille de La Hamaide KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, hit by prospects of more supplies from the European Union, while a rise in COVID-19 cases in China limited gains on soybeans. French wheat sales to China and...
Study: Which weather affects agriculture the most?

URBANA, Ill. — Changing weather patterns have profound impacts on agricultural production around the world. Higher temperatures, severe drought and other weather events may decrease output in some regions, but effects are often volatile and unpredictable. Yet, many countries rely on agricultural trade to help alleviate the consequences of...
Next demand boost may be aviation fuel

Crop markets took the focus during the final day of Iowa State University’s Pro Ag Outlook. Panelists taking part in the webinar series, which concluded Nov. 10, took a look ahead at 2023 and what prices may have in store for producers and end users. Chad Hart, Iowa State Extension economist, said there is quite a bit for economists to juggle going into the new year.
Spring wheat market continues to see volatility

As the end of the calendar year approaches, the spring wheat market is seeing a lot of volatility and it’s likely to continue, at least for the short-term, if not longer. “We continue to see some volatility in the market as we trudge our way to December,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, prior to Thanksgiving.
Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse

One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
The Future of American Warfare Is Unfolding in Ukraine

American military aid to Ukraine has been remarkably effective, especially in comparison with the long, ill-fated U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan. A recent statement by General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, helps explain why. “Ukrainians are not asking for anyone to fight for them,” Milley said. “They don’t want American soldiers, or British, or German, or French, or anybody else to fight for them. They will fight for themselves.” The Ukrainians want only the means to defend themselves against Russian invaders, he said, adding that the United States would provide support “for as long as it takes.” By providing advanced weaponry and reliable intelligence, the United States and its allies have allowed Ukraine to inflict large losses on Russian armed forces and roll back earlier Russian territorial gains.
America's struggling cotton industry

Cotton farmers in Texas, where about 40% of the U.S. crop is produced, are facing a severe drought that's costing the industry billions. A lack of rain and extreme heat is forcing growers in the state to abandon almost 70% of the cotton acres they planted earlier this year, according to a forecast by the United States Department of Agriculture. Cotton prices, which surged in the spring following growing Chinese demand, have since fallen amid economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar.
European markets head for lower open as Covid protests in China continue

European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors keep a close eye on unrest in China as protests against strict Covid measures and lockdowns erupted over the weekend. The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier...
Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings

The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer. The premium of Oman futures over...
Sunflower harvest end nears, prices unchanged…for now

With the 2022 sunflower harvest nearing the end, sunflower prices haven’t seen much movement during the past few weeks. “Nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices at the crush plants are unchanged this week, “ commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Nov. 21. “Overall, NuSun and high-oleic prices continue to trade 70-80 cents per hundredweight lower than the 60-day moving average at the North Dakota crush plants.”
