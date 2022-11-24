Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
Wheat eases on supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains
By Mei Mei Chu and Sybille de La Hamaide KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, hit by prospects of more supplies from the European Union, while a rise in COVID-19 cases in China limited gains on soybeans. French wheat sales to China and...
agupdate.com
Study: Which weather affects agriculture the most?
URBANA, Ill. — Changing weather patterns have profound impacts on agricultural production around the world. Higher temperatures, severe drought and other weather events may decrease output in some regions, but effects are often volatile and unpredictable. Yet, many countries rely on agricultural trade to help alleviate the consequences of...
agupdate.com
Next demand boost may be aviation fuel
Crop markets took the focus during the final day of Iowa State University’s Pro Ag Outlook. Panelists taking part in the webinar series, which concluded Nov. 10, took a look ahead at 2023 and what prices may have in store for producers and end users. Chad Hart, Iowa State Extension economist, said there is quite a bit for economists to juggle going into the new year.
agupdate.com
Spring wheat market continues to see volatility
As the end of the calendar year approaches, the spring wheat market is seeing a lot of volatility and it’s likely to continue, at least for the short-term, if not longer. “We continue to see some volatility in the market as we trudge our way to December,” said Jim Peterson, market director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, prior to Thanksgiving.
Goldman trims oil price forecast by $10 per barrel
Crude oil prices took a hit during trading on Monday after Goldman lowered its forecast.
Oil falls on worries of U.S. rate hikes, China demand outlook
HOUSTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 3% on Thursday, with demand squeezed by mounting COVID-19 cases in China and fears of more aggressive hikes in U.S. interest rates.
rigzone.com
Jones Act Is Making The US Diesel Shortage Worse
One of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US is the Jones Act, making shipping fuel from one US port to another more expensive than sending it to Europe. — The Merchant Marine Act of 1920, popularly known as the Jones Act, requires all cargo shipped between US ports to use vessels that are built, owned, and registered in the US, and have US crews. Still in force after several revisions, most recently in 2006, it is one of the main factors underpinning the price of diesel in the US. As a result, it is playing a key role in keeping upward pressure on inflation and increasing the risk of a sharp economic slowdown next year.
The Future of American Warfare Is Unfolding in Ukraine
American military aid to Ukraine has been remarkably effective, especially in comparison with the long, ill-fated U.S. military intervention in Afghanistan. A recent statement by General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, helps explain why. “Ukrainians are not asking for anyone to fight for them,” Milley said. “They don’t want American soldiers, or British, or German, or French, or anybody else to fight for them. They will fight for themselves.” The Ukrainians want only the means to defend themselves against Russian invaders, he said, adding that the United States would provide support “for as long as it takes.” By providing advanced weaponry and reliable intelligence, the United States and its allies have allowed Ukraine to inflict large losses on Russian armed forces and roll back earlier Russian territorial gains.
Video Shows Russian Howitzer Obliterated in Excalibur Strike
Russian soldiers can be seen fleeing on foot and in a truck moment before the towed Howitzer is struck.
Russia Is Running Out Of Ammo: How Much Longer Can It Keep Fighting?
Russia's capacity to replenish its ammunition stocks has been significantly reduced by Western sanctions.
Here's why oil will hit $120 a barrel soon and stay high for the next 2 years
Europe's ban on Russian oil will begin in December, and it could make an already-tight energy market worse. Global crude prices are set to climb as demand isn't going down, but supplies are dwindling. Energy Aspects' Livia Gallarati explained what comes next for the energy crisis and why oil prices...
msn.com
Oil gives up gain late, ends down almost 5% for week as China demand worries overhang market
Oil futures settled lower Friday, giving up modest gains held for most of the day, and wrapping the holiday week down nearly 5% , a third straight weekly drop. Investors weighed prospects for Chinese demand and monitored talks over a price cap on Russian crude. U.S. stocks were higher in...
CNBC
America's struggling cotton industry
Cotton farmers in Texas, where about 40% of the U.S. crop is produced, are facing a severe drought that's costing the industry billions. A lack of rain and extreme heat is forcing growers in the state to abandon almost 70% of the cotton acres they planted earlier this year, according to a forecast by the United States Department of Agriculture. Cotton prices, which surged in the spring following growing Chinese demand, have since fallen amid economic uncertainty and a strong U.S. dollar.
CNBC
European markets head for lower open as Covid protests in China continue
European markets are heading for a lower open on Monday as investors keep a close eye on unrest in China as protests against strict Covid measures and lockdowns erupted over the weekend. The unrest came as infections surged, prompting more local Covid controls, while a central government policy change earlier...
Asian shares fall as China protests, lockdowns cloud outlook
Shares have skidded in Asia, with Hong Kong dipping as much as 4% following weekend protests in various cities over China's strict zero-COVID lockdowns
rigzone.com
Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings
The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer. The premium of Oman futures over...
Oil prices fall as Chinese demand worries linger
LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Oil prices were stable on Friday in thin market liquidity, closing a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil.
Global growth may slump to 2009 levels next year as the Russia-Ukraine 'forever war' drags on, IIF warns
Global growth could slow to just 1.2% in 2023, according to the Institute of International Finance. Growth was last that weak in 2009 as the financial crisis ravaged the global economy. The "forever war" between Russia and Ukraine could hammer growth until 2024, the IIF said. Global growth could plunge...
agupdate.com
Sunflower harvest end nears, prices unchanged…for now
With the 2022 sunflower harvest nearing the end, sunflower prices haven’t seen much movement during the past few weeks. “Nearby NuSun and high-oleic prices at the crush plants are unchanged this week, “ commented John Sandbakken, executive director of the National Sunflower Association, writing in NSA’s weekly newsletter on Nov. 21. “Overall, NuSun and high-oleic prices continue to trade 70-80 cents per hundredweight lower than the 60-day moving average at the North Dakota crush plants.”
