Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
London flat with ‘hidden bath’ drives the internet wild
What does £1,279 per month get you? In some parts of England, this amount of dosh might secure a grand old castle, or at least a four bedroom townhouse with a garden and a parking space. In London, apparently all this will get you is a tiny ‘studio flat’ with a ‘compact kitchen’ and a bath that’s literally in the cupboard.
Ancient barn conversion with steam room found at Roman villa in Rutland
Fresh evidence of owners’ lavish lifestyle discovered at same site as rare Iliad mosaic
BBC
Landslide Exeter rail line to close again this weekend
Rail disruption on the Axminster to Exeter line will continue this weekend with a full line closure. The railway was closed on Monday after a landslip near Honiton covered the tracks in debris. It was reopened on Tuesday after teams cleared the tracks amid delays and cancellations, but a 20mph...
Time Out Global
Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’ has been in the West End for 70 years today
Although it’s forever associated with the West End, Agatha Christie’s classic stage mystery ‘The Mousetrap’ actually had its first performance in Nottingham, in October 1952, the first stop on a brisk regional tour that culminated in a West End run that began at the Ambassadors Theatre on November 25 – 70 years ago today.
Time Out Global
The world’s oldest cat lives in London
Guinness World Records has just named the world’s oldest cat, and she lives in London. Flossie the mog is an astonishing 27 years old, which makes her at least 120 in equivalent human years. The poor old girl was left for adoption aged 26 as her previous owner was no longer able to look after her. Luckily, she was given a fresh start when Vicki Green from Orpington took her in. Coincidentally, Green, who has previous experience looking after elderly cats, is also 27, making the two sort-of kindred spirits.
Comments / 0