ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonie, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSPY NEWS

She talks to the animals who answer back

Inside a barn, she talks to horses. And the horses reply back. Rachel Simon is an animal communicator, an intuitive life coach. There was the time at a zoo, a conversation with a red ant and a chimpanzee. Your browser does not support the audio element. Inside a stable, the...
NORTH AURORA, IL
agupdate.com

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

I woke up at 5 a.m., milking time, the day they laid Vince Willis to rest in the Loyd Cemetery just a mile south of our old farm in Richland County, Wisconsin. My mind was flooded with memories of the growing-up years I shared with Vince and the Willis family. Vince was several years ahead of me, one of the big kids who looked out for all of us little ones at our church in Loyd – umpiring softball games behind the building and breaking up squabbles. His mom and his aunt, both of whom passed just a few months ago, were my Sunday school teachers. Vince’s dad, Leck, was one of the men who, along with my dad, Leonard, went out every fall to saw wood for the church furnace. Vince’s grandparents, Buford and Gertie Frye, operated the store in Loyd.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
agupdate.com

Z. Harvest Gems is producing a bumper crop of jewelry

Corn byproducts range from industrial uses items such as ink and tires to animal feeds such as corn gluten and DDG. With ethanol fueling vehicles at the gas pumps and corn syrup sweetening foods in the grocery stores, America seemingly runs on corn. Tammi Zentic of Fremont, Nebraska is generating...
FREMONT, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy