It's definitely a surprise at first that with all their cowboy-tastic imagery, SpiritWorld actually sound like a brutal metalcore knuckle sandwich. Then you scratch the surface and discover that the whole enterprise is part of a much bigger creative endeavour from the mind of bandleader Stu Folsom. Deathwestern brings to musical life his macabre, horror twist on the American West, as written about extensively in his fiction works (some of which were edited by late Power Trip singer Riley Gale). With a vibe that's as much Stephen King as it is Gunsmoke, it's a concept that transfers nicely from the printed page to the blown speaker, even if Stu could have put in a few more harmonicas.

2 DAYS AGO