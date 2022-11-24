Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian ‘Re-Evaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga
PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday. The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last...
Buenos Aires’ Compañía de Cine Swoops on Gender Doc ‘The Way You See Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Buenos Aires-based Compañía de Cine (“Lemebel”) has secured world sales rights for director M Sin Título’s absorbing queer documentary “The Way You See Me” (“Como Tú Me Ves”). A standout arthouse distribution outfit, the company will also step-in to co-produce the venture alongside auteur-focused peers Paula Zyngierman at Maravilla Cine (“Amando A Martha”) and Mexico’s Ojo de Vaca (“Say Goodbye”), expanding the depth of their offerings. “‘ ’The Way You See Me’ came to us in a very organic way, at a time when we felt like getting involved from a more active place in creation,” Paulina Portela, managing director at...
Kerrang
HECK return with new single, Static Noise; Mozart
Following their triumphant live return earlier this year, and ahead of next month’s headline date in London, HECK have unleashed a brand-new song. Entitled Static Noise; Mozart., it’s an unsurprisingly monstrous return from the beloved noisy Nottingham crew, who are now seemingly fully back together following their August 2017 split. “A new song by us,” HECK announce. “Out today. Available to stream everywhere. Bang it loud.”
Kerrang
Listen to As Everything Unfolds’ brand-new single, Blossom
As Everything Unfolds have unleashed a huge new single, Blossom. Taken from their upcoming second album – which is due out next year via Long Branch Records – the song is an emphatic anthem about growth (as the title suggests). Says vocalist Charlie Rolfe: “Don’t ever forget where...
Kerrang
Album review: SpiritWorld – Deathwestern
It's definitely a surprise at first that with all their cowboy-tastic imagery, SpiritWorld actually sound like a brutal metalcore knuckle sandwich. Then you scratch the surface and discover that the whole enterprise is part of a much bigger creative endeavour from the mind of bandleader Stu Folsom. Deathwestern brings to musical life his macabre, horror twist on the American West, as written about extensively in his fiction works (some of which were edited by late Power Trip singer Riley Gale). With a vibe that's as much Stephen King as it is Gunsmoke, it's a concept that transfers nicely from the printed page to the blown speaker, even if Stu could have put in a few more harmonicas.
Has writing become a lost art, or is there still time to save it?
The news has been almost uniformly bad for various social media outlets lately. The problems currently plaguing Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) and Twitter (Twitter, Revue) have been reported ad nauseam elsewhere, so I won't bore you by repeating them here. But a part of me can't help but think they...
Kerrang
BABYMETAL’s upcoming headline shows will have a ‘silent’ mosh-pit area
Ahead of the release of their highly-anticipated new album THE OTHER ONE in March, BABYMETAL will be playing two massive shows in Japan – and they’ve announced some special new measures to keep fans safe. At their two-night stint at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition on January 28...
