Bridgeport, CT

connect-bridgeport.com

Just Days Away, Light Up Night Promises a Magical Holiday Time

We’re five days out from what residents have called the most magical night of the year. Thursday is Light Up Night; the evening when the city Christmas tree is lit, the sky lights up with fireworks and holiday music fills the air. Nearly 50 members of the Associated Businesses...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTRF- 7News

Local Christmas parades make the season bright

(WTRF) — The spirit of bright lights and tinsel could be seen marching through the streets of several cities in our area. Weirton and Bellaire were among the towns holding their Christmas parades Saturday night. Weirton’s celebration began at 6 and featured high school bands and dance groups, along with first responders. Over in Guernsey […]
WEIRTON, WV
Lootpress

Top 5 Christmas Shops in West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – We are officially less than a month away from Christmas and many have already put up their Christmas decorations and have started purchasing gifts. For those eager to dive into the Christmas spirit, we have compiled a list of the top five Christmas shops to...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas parade

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Thanksgiving is over, and now the Christmas season is in full swing. Martins Ferry wasted no time, as residents spent their Black Friday evening to line the streets for the annual Martins Ferry Volunteer Fire Department Christmas Parade. The lineup was set on First...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown church makes sure no one goes hungry on Thanksgiving Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Volunteers from Wesley United Methodist Church in Morgantown spent their Thanksgiving Day giving back to those in the community.   The church held a Thanksgiving lunch completely free of cost. Those who are homeless, students who couldn’t spend the holiday with family or anyone who didn’t have the chance to get some […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

Thousands of shoppers flood to Cabela’s at The Highlands

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some rain did not stop shoppers from staking out overnight at The Highlands. Cabela’s opened their doors at 5 AM. And by 6:00 a.m., store officials say they counted 2,000 people!. Shoppers were seeking out camo hoodies being sold for $19.72 and kayak-paddle...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a Wind Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County through 6am Monday morning, as winds could gust as high as 45-50mph. Clouds persist through Monday and Tuesday, then a strong cold front from the west brings rain and colder temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation on the back end of the front could quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures fall; accumulations as of now don’t look to be significant, but stick with us as we track the system.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
CAR AND DRIVER

$33.8 Million Greenwich Mansion Has Parking for 36 Cars

Located in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a 19-acre mansion for sale that has 10 bedrooms, 14.5 bathrooms, and seven wood-burning fireplaces, complete with a main house, pool, and pool house. What we noticed, however, was that this massive property has parking for up to 36 cars, including a 30-car garage in...
GREENWICH, CT
wutv29.com

Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
STONINGTON, CT
WDTV

Opening date for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clarksburg announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering when the next national franchise restaurant will be opening its doors in Clarksburg, there is a New Year’s Surprise in store. Barring something unforeseen, LongHorn Steakhouse will be opening its doors just after the start of 2023. According to Clarksburg Mayor Jimmy Marino, the planned first day open to the public is Jan. 4.
CLARKSBURG, WV

