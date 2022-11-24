Read full article on original website
wesb.com
Jamestown Man Charged with Felony DWAI
A Jamestown man was charged in a felony DWAI case in Charlotte Saturday. Deputies of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office charged 52-year-old Craig J Knorr with Felony driving while ability impaired with combination drugs and alcohol. The charge stems from the report of an erratic driver on Route 60.
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Man Charged with Menacing in Sheridan Road Rage Incident
A road rage incident late Friday afternoon in the Town of Sheridan resulted in a menacing charge against a Dunkirk man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies received a complaint of the incident shortly before 5:00 PM and found that 54-year-old Allan Barreca allegedly placed another person in fear of death or physical injury by displaying what appeared to be a deadly weapon. Barreca was charged with one count of 2nd-degree menacing, and he was issued an appearance ticket for Sheridan Town Court.
chautauquatoday.com
Erratic Driving Complaint in Gerry Leads to Leandra's Law Charge
A Jamestown man faces a felony impaired driving charge under Leandra's Law after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically Saturday afternoon on Route 60 in the Town of Gerry. Deputies received the complaint at about 4:15 PM and found the driver, 52-year-old Craig Knorr, passed out behind the wheel while parked on the side of Route 60 in the Town of Charlotte. An investigation alleges that Knorr was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and had a child under the age of 16 as a passenger in the vehicle. Knorr was taken into custody and charged with felony driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol. He was booked at the Chautauqua County Jail and then released to appear in Charlotte Town Court.
erienewsnow.com
Charge Lodged After Child Overdoses On Prescription Pills
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 44-year-old woman faces charges after a child overdosed on prescription pills in the City of Jamestown. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an eastside address around 7 p.m. on Friday to assist fire rescue for a suspected overdose of a child. Following...
Jamestown woman awaiting arraignment for endangering child
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown woman is facing charges after police say her child allegedly overdosed on prescription drugs in the City of Jamestown on Friday. According to police, Tina Keeler left drugs in an area that her child could reach them. Keeler is behind bars and is charged with endangering the welfare of […]
nyspnews.com
Clarence man arrested for DWI
On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested James H. Stoneman., 49, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Clarence, Stoneman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Stoneman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Stoneman had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Stoneman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Jamestown man facing multiple weapon charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Jamestown man is facing multiple weapons charges, according to the Jamestown Police Department. On Nov. 24, Jamestown police say they responded to an address on Barrett Avenue where, they say, three armed individuals were attempting to break into a vehicle. Police say they located Hector Feliciano at the scene, […]
nyspnews.com
Alexander woman arrested for drug possession in Warsaw
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Michelle S. Froebel., 44, of Alexander, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. Troopers assisting Warsaw Police at a traffic stop on Genesee Street in the village of Warsaw. Froebel was found to be in possession of cocaine. She was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Froebel was released with appearance tickets for the village of Warsaw court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested With Weapon Following Reported Vehicle Break-in
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 22-year-old man was arrested following a reported vehicle break-in on Jamestown’s southside. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to an address on Barrett Avenue investigating a report of three armed subjects breaking into a vehicle just after 11 a.m. on Thursday. On...
Three women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Iesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
nyspnews.com
Batavia man arrested for Aggravated DWI
On November 24, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Robert P. Grimm, Jr., 56, of Batavia, NY for Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 24, 2022, Troopers stopped Grimm Jr. on East Saile Drive in the town of Batavia for traffic infractions. While...
chautauquatoday.com
North County Duo Arrested in Narcotics Investigation at Econo Lodge
Two north county residents were arrested Tuesday evening as the result of a two-month investigation into narcotics sales at the Econo Lodge motel in Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, Fredonia Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at about 6:15 PM at Room 117 of the motel on Bennett Road. A vehicle at the same location was also searched. Investigators found 8.72 grams of fentanyl, .10 gram of crack cocaine, 16.26 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material for narcotics sales, and $1,249 in cash. 41-year-old Megan Waterman of Fredonia and 41-year-old Dale Miller, Jr. of Dunkirk were charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2nd-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Waterman also had an arrest warrant out of Dunkirk City Court. Both suspects were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
Stabbing reported at treatment facility
Allenwood, Pa. — A man at a Union County treatment facility stabbed another man with a ballpoint pen during an argument. Trooper Levi Eck of state police at Milton says he was called to White Deer Run on Nov. 13 for a reported stabbing. James Cloud, 34, of Kenmore, N.Y., allegedly called another man a "snitch" and then got into an argument with him. A witness told police that Cloud hit the man three to four times in the face. ...
nyspnews.com
Elma man arrested for DWI
On November 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Boston arrested Michael O. Cole., 44, of Elma, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to a motor vehicle accident on Girdle Road in the town of Elma. During the interview, Cole was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Cole had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. He was arrested, transported and processed at SP Elma, where he refused to submit a chemical test. Cole was released with appearance tickets for the town of Elma court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Lockport woman accused of DWI with children in car
The children were released to family, the Sheriff's office said.
wnynewsnow.com
Arrests Made Following Months Long Narcotics Investigation At Motel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have made two arrests in connection with a months long narcotics investigation at a northern Chautauqua County motel. On Tuesday, the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Fredonia Police Department executed a search warrant at 10455 Bennett Rd. room 117 in the Village of Fredonia. A vehicle at the same location was also searched.
Orchard Park Town Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult
The Orchard Park Town Police Department is searching for 77-year-old Paul Shultz. He was last seen November 25 on Ellicott Road in Orchard Park.
nyspnews.com
Olean man arrested for DWI
On November 18, 2022, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Timothy P. Morris, 58 of Olean, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 18, 2022, Troopers conducted a traffic stop of Morris on E State St in the city of Olean for traffic infractions. While interviewing Morris, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. After failing multiple SFSTs, Morris was placed under arrest and processed at SP Olean where a B.A.C. of .14 % was recorded.
Accused Buffalo grocery store shooter expected to plead guilty in court Monday
Payton Gendron is expected to plead guilty to state charges in court Monday after mass shooting at Buffalo grocery store.
