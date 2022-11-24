A Jamestown man faces a felony impaired driving charge under Leandra's Law after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically Saturday afternoon on Route 60 in the Town of Gerry. Deputies received the complaint at about 4:15 PM and found the driver, 52-year-old Craig Knorr, passed out behind the wheel while parked on the side of Route 60 in the Town of Charlotte. An investigation alleges that Knorr was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and had a child under the age of 16 as a passenger in the vehicle. Knorr was taken into custody and charged with felony driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol. He was booked at the Chautauqua County Jail and then released to appear in Charlotte Town Court.

GERRY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO