Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Scuba Diver Captures Rare Encounter with a Giant Pacific Octopus, Hug Ensues
Scuba diver Andrea Humphrey is no stranger to aquatic life, but her most recent encounter with a giant Pacific octopus was unexpected to say the least. It happened in the 3-meter (9.8-foot) water off Vancouver’s Campbell River and as she went in for photos, the creature just started crawling closer for a friendly greeting.
Gizmodo
Watch This Massive Shark Jump Aboard a Fishing Boat
They’re going to need a bigger boat. A group of people fishing in New Zealand were shocked when they picked up an accidental hitchhiker: A massive mako shark that leapt aboard their fishing boat. Over the weekend, Churchys Charter NZ took a group of five customers out fishing off...
Good News Network
Three Mermaids Save a Scuba Diver From Drowning: ‘Not Just Pretty Tails And Smiles’
A fairytale rescue saved an experienced diver from drowning when a trio of mermaids suddenly showed up off Catalina Island in California. Pablo Avila lost consciousness while scuba diving with his son and a friend on Oct. 23, which coincided with the second day of a mermaid training course nearby.
sciencealert.com
85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear
In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
See How These Golden Eagles Easily Kill A Wolf
Golden eagles have incredible power - as proven in this clip.
15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach
Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
Hidden in plain sight: A historic plane sat abandoned for years at Gulfport airport
A Twitter thread claims the the Martin 4-0-4, built in the 1950s, was one of the last of its kind in existence before it was disassembled in 2017. Here’s what we found out about the plane.
abandonedspaces.com
Scientists Made an Incredible Discovery When a Cliff Collapsed in the Grand Canyon
A regular hike along the Grand Canyon turned into a remarkable discovery for a trained geologist who spotted an interesting boulder sitting right in plain sight. The unique boulder would provide information about the kinds of creatures that roamed the Earth even before the time of the dinosaurs. The formation...
Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car
"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider. On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami. "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald. As he descended to get...
Huge, Critically Endangered Crocodile Suffers Slow, Agonizing Death
The body of the 11-foot male American crocodile was taken from a lagoon in Belize to be buried.
A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm
The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
'Absolutely Insane:' Shark With Jaw Hanging off Filmed by Hawaii Boat
The shark's jaw was "ripped completely out" in an injury likely sustained from a commercial fishing line.
Hiker finds strange green 'crystals' on branches in New York forest
The striking color is actually created by a type of fungus, which grows on exposed wood and leaves a distinctive stain
Man Keeps Rock For Years, Hoping It's Gold. It Turns Out to Be Far More Valuable
In 2015, David Hole was prospecting in Maryborough Regional Park near Melbourne, Australia. Armed with a metal detector, he discovered something out of the ordinary – a very heavy, reddish rock resting in some yellow clay. He took it home and tried everything to open it, sure that there...
WDW News Today
Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes
The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
Couple Finds Huge 'One in 15 Million' Diamond in Park with Volcanic Pipe
Jessica and Seth Erickson were celebrating their anniversary when they stumbled upon the diamond, which could be worth around $25k.
U.S. Volcano that has been dormant for 800 YEARS appears to be Waking Up
A volcano near Sitka, Alaska, which has been dormant for 800 years is becoming active again. Mount Edgecumbe which has been dormant for at least 800 years has shown signs of life after a wave of the earthquake struck the region earlier this year.
Ticked-Off Bison Brutally Headbutts Moron Who Pet Its Head: VIDEO
A simple rule most Yellowstone National Park tourists can’t understand: Don’t mess with the bison. In this viral clip posted to Instagram, one tourist walks right up to a massive bison and repeatedly pats it on the head. When the man first approaches the bison, it looked like...
New species of giant turtle the ‘size of a Great White shark’ discovered
A giant turtle the size of a great white shark roamed the oceans around 80 million years ago, say scientists.It was one of the largest that ever lived - measuring more than twelve feet long and weighing about two tons.The remains dug up in the Southern Pyrenees, northeastern Spain, consist of a fragmented but almost complete pelvis and parts of the upper shell, or carapace.They date to the Campanian Age, between 83.6 to 72.1 million years ago. The new species has been named Leviathanochelys aenigmatica.It is the biggest marine turtle ever to be discovered in Europe - second only to...
Airplane Passenger Sees Strange Dark Lines Flying Through Sky
It starts as two lines and then merges into one.
Comments / 0