Hawaii State

techeblog.com

Scuba Diver Captures Rare Encounter with a Giant Pacific Octopus, Hug Ensues

Scuba diver Andrea Humphrey is no stranger to aquatic life, but her most recent encounter with a giant Pacific octopus was unexpected to say the least. It happened in the 3-meter (9.8-foot) water off Vancouver’s Campbell River and as she went in for photos, the creature just started crawling closer for a friendly greeting.
Gizmodo

Watch This Massive Shark Jump Aboard a Fishing Boat

They’re going to need a bigger boat. A group of people fishing in New Zealand were shocked when they picked up an accidental hitchhiker: A massive mako shark that leapt aboard their fishing boat. Over the weekend, Churchys Charter NZ took a group of five customers out fishing off...
sciencealert.com

85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear

In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
Outsider.com

15-Foot-Long ‘Doomsday’ Fish Washes Up on South American Beach

Beachgoers in Chile got a shock when they found what some are calling a doomsday fish on the shore. The fifteen-foot-long silver oarfish is a sight to behold. Its long silvery body, oddly-shaped face, and bright red comb that runs from its head down its body-length dorsal fin make it frightening enough to look at. It’s one of those fish that remind you that the ocean is full of nightmare fuel. However, some folks’ fear of these fiendish-looking fish is more than skin deep.
People

Paraglider Spots Alligator from the Sky, Then Discovers Woman Stranded on the Roof of Submerged Car

"I fell with my car in here," the woman can be heard shouting in footage from the rescue It's a bird, it's a plane — it's a paraglider.  On Sunday, Miami real estate broker Christiano Piquet was enjoying a flight on his paramotor-powered glider above a canal near Homestead when he spotted an alligator in the water, according to NBC Miami.  "I turned around to get a shot of the alligator, and I saw a car under the water," Piquet, who was recording the flight, told The Miami Herald.  As he descended to get...
HOMESTEAD, FL
TheDailyBeast

A Mars Probe Spotted Something Weird During a Dust Storm

The European Space Agency just spotted some Earth-like clouds more than 53 million miles away from our planet.In a study published on Nov. 15 in the journal Icarus, the ESA’s Mars Express probe observed two 2019 dust storms on the Red Planet that produced cloud patterns eerily reminiscent of those on Earth. Despite the fact that the two planets have incredibly different atmospheres—Mars being dry and cold while Earth is dense, wet, and warm—the dust clouds would spiral and move much like those during extratropical cyclones on Earth.The observation gives researchers more insight into the natural processes of cloud formation,...
WDW News Today

Disney Fantasy Cruise Ship Assisting in Search and Rescue After Homemade Vessel Capsizes

The Disney Fantasy cruise ship stopped its course to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in a search and rescue off Little Torch Key this morning. The U.S. Coast Guard Southeast shared on Twitter at 10:13 a.m. ET that they were searching for five people about 50 miles off Little Torch Key, Florida, after a homemade vessel capsized during a failed migration venture. Nine people had already been rescued, some of whom were wearing life jackets, from the 6-8 foot seas and 30 mph winds. Four people reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing and one deceased person had been recovered. The Coast Guard has not shared any further information or updates.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

New species of giant turtle the ‘size of a Great White shark’ discovered

A giant turtle the size of a great white shark roamed the oceans around 80 million years ago, say scientists.It was one of the largest that ever lived - measuring more than twelve feet long and weighing about two tons.The remains dug up in the Southern Pyrenees, northeastern Spain, consist of a fragmented but almost complete pelvis and parts of the upper shell, or carapace.They date to the Campanian Age, between 83.6 to 72.1 million years ago. The new species has been named Leviathanochelys aenigmatica.It is the biggest marine turtle ever to be discovered in Europe - second only to...

