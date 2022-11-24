Read full article on original website
Related
Oil and stocks slide as China protests hit markets – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as Brent crude hits lowest since January as commodity prices slide
France 24
How EU-made shotgun cartridges ended up being used to repress protests in Iran
An investigation by the FRANCE 24 Observers team has found evidence that shotgun cartridges manufactured by French-Italian manufacturer Cheddite have been used in the repression of protests in Iran. Shotgun cartridges using Cheddite components have been widely used for hunting purposes in Iran since at least 2011, an apparent violation of EU sanctions that went into place that year.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
France 24
Anti-LGBT law in Russia: 'Leaders want to construct a united conservative base'
Russian MPs this week updated, and expanded, an anti-LGBT law – the latest in a series of measures aiming to highlight "traditional" family values. Against a backdrop of conflict in Ukraine, Russian political and religious leaders are ramping up an internal identity war. Russian MPs on Thursday voted to...
France 24
LIVE: Freezing temperatures grip Kyiv as power shortages persist in Ukraine
Snow fell in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv Sunday, while the electricity supply is still disrupted due to recent air strikes carried out by Russia, guaranteeing a difficult winter for the city's inhabitants. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Zelensky warned of fresh strikes from Moscow. Follow our blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24
Azerbaijan says no to Armenian peace talks if Macron present
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said Friday he would not meet the prime minister of arch-foe Armenia as planned in Brussels next month because Yerevan demanded French leader Emmanuel Macron mediate. Azerbaijan accuses France of backing Armenia in the two countries' decades-long conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev said...
Comments / 0