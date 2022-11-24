ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

How EU-made shotgun cartridges ended up being used to repress protests in Iran

An investigation by the FRANCE 24 Observers team has found evidence that shotgun cartridges manufactured by French-Italian manufacturer Cheddite have been used in the repression of protests in Iran. Shotgun cartridges using Cheddite components have been widely used for hunting purposes in Iran since at least 2011, an apparent violation of EU sanctions that went into place that year.
France 24

Anti-LGBT law in Russia: 'Leaders want to construct a united conservative base'

Russian MPs this week updated, and expanded, an anti-LGBT law – the latest in a series of measures aiming to highlight "traditional" family values. Against a backdrop of conflict in Ukraine, Russian political and religious leaders are ramping up an internal identity war. Russian MPs on Thursday voted to...
France 24

LIVE: Freezing temperatures grip Kyiv as power shortages persist in Ukraine

Snow fell in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv Sunday, while the electricity supply is still disrupted due to recent air strikes carried out by Russia, guaranteeing a difficult winter for the city's inhabitants. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Zelensky warned of fresh strikes from Moscow. Follow our blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
France 24

Azerbaijan says no to Armenian peace talks if Macron present

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said Friday he would not meet the prime minister of arch-foe Armenia as planned in Brussels next month because Yerevan demanded French leader Emmanuel Macron mediate. Azerbaijan accuses France of backing Armenia in the two countries' decades-long conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy