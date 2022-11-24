ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Nasdaq Settles Lower, Market Volatility Rises Sharply

The Nasdaq recorded losses on Friday in a holiday-shortened trading session, as investors kept an eye on holiday sales and rising covid-19 cases in China. Apple Inc. AAPL shares dropped 2% on Friday following unrest at a Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, which could impact iPhone production. Traders now see a...
Pinduoduo, JOYY And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Pinduoduo Inc. PDD to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.31 million before the opening bell. Pinduoduo shares gained 0.1% to $65.82 in after-hours trading.

