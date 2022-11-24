Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn't your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation. "They were looking for some help getting a moose out of a basement," said Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula.The moose, estimated to be a 1-year-old bull, had a misstep while eating breakfast Sunday morning by a home in Soldotna, about 150 miles southwest of Anchorage."It looks like the moose had been trying to eat some vegetation by the window well of a basement window and fell into it, and then fell...

SOLDOTNA, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO