An Alaska home got a surprise visitor — a moose in the basement
Firefighters in Alaska got an unusual request for assistance last weekend from the Alaska Wildlife Troopers, but it wasn't your mundane cat-stuck-in-a-tree situation. "They were looking for some help getting a moose out of a basement," said Capt. Josh Thompson with Central Emergency Services on the Kenai Peninsula.The moose, estimated to be a 1-year-old bull, had a misstep while eating breakfast Sunday morning by a home in Soldotna, about 150 miles southwest of Anchorage."It looks like the moose had been trying to eat some vegetation by the window well of a basement window and fell into it, and then fell...
sewardjournal.com
Christmas Tree Cutting on the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge
The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge announces that the Refuge opened Christmas tree cutting from Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24 through Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25. Trees are free for personal use with a limit of one per household and may not be taller than 20 feet. Trees may be taken anywhere on the Refuge with hand tools, except within 150 feet of a road, lake, stream, trail, campground, or picnic area. No tree cutting is permitted in the Refuge Headquarters/Visitor Center area and along Ski Hill Road. The public is requested to trim the stumps as close to the ground as possible for aesthetic reasons.
FireRescue1
'No way anybody's gonna believe this': Alaska firefighters rescue moose from basement
SOLDOTNA, Alaska — Rescuing a moose that fell into a Soldotna basement was not something that Kenai Peninsula firefighter Gunnar Romatz expected on his shift Sunday. Nonetheless, that's just where Romatz found himself: helping extract a young moose from the lower level of a home, where the animal became trapped after falling through a window.
kbbi.org
Without housing, Cooper Landing Emergency Services struggles to keep volunteers
In order for emergency responders to arrive quickly to the scene of an accident, they need to live nearby. But in Cooper Landing, a lack of affordable housing is driving volunteers out of town, and leaving the community with a drought of responders. Paramedic Clay Adam came to Cooper Landing...
radiokenai.com
Christmas Comes To Kenai, Friday
22The annual Christmas Comes To Kenai will feature activities for children and adults, a visit from Santa and an evening bonfire and fireworks display. Cheyanne Helm, Programs & Facilities Coordinator of the Kenai Chamber of Commerce, describes the early activities and the arrival of Santa;. “So, Christmas Comes to Kenai...
kinyradio.com
Kenai Grand Jury indicts Kevin Park for murder of local woman
Kenai, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday, a Kenai grand jury indicted Kevin Lee Park for the murder of Stephanie Henson five days ago. 28-year-old Park is charged with four felony counts: one count of murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree, and one count of failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer.
kdll.org
Election update: Bjorkman, Ruffridge win
After Wednesday's ranked choice tabulation and final ballot count, Republican frontrunners Jesse Bjorkman and Justin Ruffridge clinched victories in their respective races to represent the central Kenai Peninsula in Juneau. Republican Jesse Bjorkman won the race for Senate District D, representing the northern Kenai Peninsula. After third-place nonpartisan candidate Andy...
