What time does Cyber Monday 2022 start?

Cyber Monday is typically held the Monday following Black Friday as an extension of the annual holiday shopping event. Popular retailers, including Walmart, Amazon and Target, will continue this year’s deals online with their Cyber Monday sales on Nov. 28. However, a few of the sales will go live...
Where can I buy Samsung Galaxy phones on Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is celebrated on Nov. 25 and is considered the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season. A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Fold phone may be on your list of must-haves to buy for Black Friday. You can definitely score a deal on these smartphones as a number of retailers are offering sales on both models.
