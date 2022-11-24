Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to rise in each of the following years, government figures showed in 2020.In recent weeks, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has been monitoring infection rates in northwest England. This follows a number of outbreaks in schools in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and health officials have advised parents to look out for symptoms in their children.Is scarlet...

