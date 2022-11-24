Read full article on original website
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
ABC News
6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases
Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?
A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
What is scarlet fever and is it contagious? Symptoms to watch out for after schools outbreak
Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to rise in each of the following years, government figures showed in 2020.In recent weeks, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has been monitoring infection rates in northwest England. This follows a number of outbreaks in schools in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and health officials have advised parents to look out for symptoms in their children.Is scarlet...
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
Healthline
How to Stop a Stroke in Progress
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Popular Vitamin Supplement Causes Cancer Risk and Brain Metastasis
University of Missouri researchers made the discovery while using bioluminescent imaging technology to study how nicotinamide riboside supplements work inside the body. Commercial dietary supplements like nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, were linked to benefits related to cardiovascular, metabolic, and neurological health in previous studies. However, new research from the University of Missouri (MU) has found NR could actually increase the risk of serious disease, including developing cancer.
WebMD
Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?
Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
Adults can become severely ill from RSV
As health experts warn about RSV infections in infants and toddlers, adults should know that they, too, can become severely ill from the virus. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is not always the mild respiratory illness people think it is but can lead to symptoms as serious as seen with influenza, according to an expert from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Here’s the main differences between COVID, RSV, a cold and the flu as cases rise
Though flu cases in Massachusetts rank the state’s estimated severity of the illness as “low,” according to the CDC, the state is seeing an early uptick this season in cases, along with “soaring” RSV infections among children and ever-present COVID rates, according to a Massachusetts pediatrician, Boston 25 reported.
Amy Schumer said her son was hospitalized with a flu-like virus that's sickening kids across the US. Here are the symptoms to watch out for.
Early symptoms of RSV include runny nose, decreased appetite, and a cough that may progress to wheezing. In infants, the infection can be severe.
Here are the top 4 omicron symptoms and new study finds
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
Flu vaccination guidelines for people aged 65 and older has changed this year
For most people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a simple message regarding flu vaccines - get one. For people 65 and older, the message is a little more specific this year. People ages 6 to 64 are advised to use any licensed, age-appropriate influenza vaccine. The options...
Here's How To Tell If You Have A Cold, Flu Or COVID-19 & How Doctors Tell The Difference
As temperatures continue to drop and winter takes hold, it's inevitable that more people will start feeling ill. With the common cold circulating, flu season on the rise and COVID-19 still in the mix, it can be hard to know exactly what's causing you to feel sick, especially since the majority of the symptoms overlap.
WebMD
COVID-19 Affects Brain 6 Months After Symptoms, Research Finds
Nov. 22, 2022 -- Scientists have found that COVID-19 causes brain “abnormalities” even six months after symptoms are gone, according to an upcoming report to the Radiological Society of North America. They found changes to the brain stem and front lobe in areas of the brain associated with...
Child, six, dies after rare streptococcal bacteria infection in Surrey primary school, as second pupil taken to hospital and others treated with antibiotics
One young child has died while another is being treated in hospital after a rare bacteria outbreak in a primary school. The child who died is understood to be a six-year-old who attended Ashford Church of England Primary School, who tragically succumbed to the invasive Group A streptococcal (iGAS) infection.
California reports its first child under 5 to die from flu and RSV this season
California health officials are warning families to take precautions against the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV, after a child under the age of 5 died after contracting the illnesses. The California Department of Health reported the child's death on Monday, saying that no identifying details of the...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Serratia marcescens outbreak reported in Norway hospitals
The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI) has been notified of an ongoing outbreak with the bacterium Serratia marcescens which has been detected in several of the country’s hospitals. A total of 33 cases have now been reported from three of the country’s four health regions. FHI is...
Healthline
Beyond Back Pain: 5 Warning Signs of Ankylosing Spondylitis
Back pain is a top medical complaint. It’s also a leading cause of missed work. , virtually all adults will seek attention for back pain at some point in their lives. The American Chiropractic Association reports that Americans spend about $50 billion a year on treating back pain. There...
