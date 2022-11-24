Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men’s Basketball: Key scored 19, Ohio State cruises past Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Plans For Costco Closings in 2023Joel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Bengals Star Receiver Could Return Much Sooner Than ExpectedOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Report of wires down on Russell Heights Drive in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Report of wires down on Russell Heights Drive near Rybolt Road in Green Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Plateau Pl and Mohler Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Plateau Pl and Mohler Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a appliance fire on Sycamore Creek Drive in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a appliance fire on Sycamore Creek Drive in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 2331 Anderson Road in Crescent Springs
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — Report of a structure fire in a multi-unit dwelling at 2331 Anderson Road in Crescent Springs. Heavy smoke, residents being evacuated. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of a fire on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — There is a report of a fire at 2227 Westwood Northern Boulevard. Heavy smoke, strong odor, no flames reported. Multi-unit apartment building. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Fairbanks Avenue in Riverside
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Fairbanks Avenue in Riverside. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of an accident on Willam Howard Taft in East Walnut Hills, road blocked
CINCINNATI — Report of an accident on Willam Howard Taft at Collins in East Walnut Hills, road blocked. traffic being diverted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue in Mt. Washington
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident on Beechmont Avenue and Berkshire Lane in Mt. Washington. The road is closed. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Deerfield Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Deerfield Road in Blue Ash. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of multiple shooting victims at Amir Mini Mart in the West End
CINCINNATI — Report of a drive shooting at Amir Mini-Mart on Findlay Street in the West End. Reportedly two victims, one shot in the leg, the other with unidentified gunshot wound. Emergency crews responding to two locations, the mini-mart for one victim and Polar and Linn streets for the...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Fox Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Fox Road in Mount Airy. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Este and Center Hill Avenues in Winton Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Este and Center Hill Avenues in Winton Hills. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Maplewood Avenue in Mount Auburn
CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Maplewood Avenue in Mount Auburn. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Report of a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at 389 Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill. One of the vehicles driven by an off-duty police officer. Traffic disrupted. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodburn and Ruth Avenues in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Woodburn and Ruth Avenues in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Report of pregnant female shot on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — There is a report of a pregnant female shot on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill. Suspected drive-by, extent of injuries unknown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a streetcar on Liberty Street in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash involving a streetcar on West Liberty Street at Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. The streetcar is blocking West Liberty Street. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of shooting on Gilbert Avenue at Rogers Place in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Roport of shooting on Gilbert Avenue at Rogers Place in Walnut Hills. Victim reportedly shot in the leg; the severity of the injury is unknown. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on South Baker Road in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Ohio — Structure fire reported on South Baker Road in Lynchburg. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes
WILMINGTON, Ohio — Traffic backed up on Interstate 71 south near Wilmington due to several minor crashes. Expect delays. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Comments / 0