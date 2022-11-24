Uriel Mejia of Culver testifies before Oregon Department of Transportation Uriel Mejia, 17, travels almost daily between Culver and Bend on U.S. Highway 97. He lives in Culver and goes to school in Bend. "It's incredibly dangerous for how heavily trafficked the roadway is." Mejia took his concerns to the Oregon Department of Transportation by testifying before the Oregon Transportation Commission Thursday, Nov. 17. Speaking for himself and other commuters, Mejia said, "We're putting our lives at risk. Highway 97 is one of the deadliest highways in Oregon, with fatal head-on collisions occurring on almost a monthly basis." Mejia pointed out...

