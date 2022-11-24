Read full article on original website
Bend Park & Recreation 3-day winter registration next week
Registration for winter activities from Bend Park and Recreation District will be next week. The registration will be spread out over three days this time after the registration website crashed on the day fall registration began. Here are the dates and activities for winter registration from BPRD:. Monday, Dec. 5...
Fun and fundraising at Boy Scout Troop 90’s Christmas Tree sales lot
Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is soon, and for the Boy Scouts that means Christmas Tree sales time. Troop 90 has set up shop with a big selection of noble firs, and they look forward to making the holiday season merry and bright. “Being able to to enjoy the experience...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville was the site of Central Oregon's first telephone exchange
By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in PrinevilleThe first telephone exchange in Central Oregon was established in Prineville on Jan. 1, 1899. This coincided with the completion of the first long distance line from The Dalles south to Prineville. At the time, Prineville was the only Central Oregon community with long distance service. By Jan. 1, 1900, there were 31 phones being serviced by Pacific Northwest Bell's central office in Prineville. In 1916, there were two telephone systems serving Prineville — the Pioneer Telephone and Telegraph Company and...
Hostage situation at SW Bend home leads to arrest
(Editor’s note: This article describes a situation of a person threatening self-harm. It may be disturbing for some.) Bend Police say they arrested a man armed with a flare gun who refused to allow someone to leave a home in Southwest Bend over the weekend. It happened Saturday just...
17-year-old lobbies for safety on US Highway 97
Uriel Mejia of Culver testifies before Oregon Department of Transportation Uriel Mejia, 17, travels almost daily between Culver and Bend on U.S. Highway 97. He lives in Culver and goes to school in Bend. "It's incredibly dangerous for how heavily trafficked the roadway is." Mejia took his concerns to the Oregon Department of Transportation by testifying before the Oregon Transportation Commission Thursday, Nov. 17. Speaking for himself and other commuters, Mejia said, "We're putting our lives at risk. Highway 97 is one of the deadliest highways in Oregon, with fatal head-on collisions occurring on almost a monthly basis." Mejia pointed out...
Bone dry Haystack Reservoir a startling sight
'I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it.' Leonard Lang In the 38 years Leonard Lang has tended the dam at Haystack Reservoir, he's never seen it like this. "I told myself I'd never see the bottom of Haystack Reservoir, but I've seen it," said Lang. "I feel sorry for all the fish that passed." Lang remembers only one other time the district partially drained the reservoir, in order to inspect underwater equipment. This year the North Unit Irrigation District drained the reservoir completely to repair an emergency gate. ...
▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
Bend police seeking suspect in 2 weekend assaults
Bend Police are looking for a man who allegedly pistol-whipped one person and sprayed bear spray at another over the weekend. Police are looking for 35-year-old Kenneth James Sommerset of Bend. The incidents are alleged to have happened in the Hunnell Road area. Bend PD says that just before 8:00...
'Aggressive' bull elk rescued from wire fence in Oregon
Police in Oregon came to the rescue of a "dangerous and aggressive" bull elk that was found with its legs and antlers entangled in a wire fence.
Ian Cranston sentenced to 10 years in prison for death of Barry Washington Jr.
Ian Cranston, the man found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend last year, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday. Cranston was found guilty two weeks ago of first- and second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon in the death of Barry Washington Jr. in September 2021. He was found not guilty of second-degree murder.
Small Business Saturday has a big impact on local retailers
A decade old marketing campaign by a credit card company still provides a boost to local businesses’ bottom line. An impact that is evident at the Workhouse, a studio and retail space for artists in Southeast Bend. “It really has been a movement to focus people’s attention on what’s...
Police arrest boyfriend in connection to Redmond woman who went missing 11 years ago
Redmond Police said the boyfriend of a Redmond woman who went missing in 2011 has been arrested. Officers arrested 44-year-old Mark Raymond Frisby on Nov. 16 for the 11-year cold case homicide of his girlfriend Lorill Sinclaire. Sinclaire was last seen on Nov. 8, 2011, near Factoria Mall in Bellevue....
Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras
Two people were killed, one a 13-year-old boy, and two others were seriously injured Wednesday evening in a head-on crash involving a passing vehicle on foggy U.S. Highway 26 north of Madras, Oregon State Police reported. The post Two people killed, two others seriously injured in head-on crash on Hwy. 26 north of Madras appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 subject of emergency motion filed in federal court
The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut scheduled a hearing on...
Man convicted of manslaughter for killing someone who complimented his girlfriend
BEND, Ore. (WPDE) — A jury convicted a man on manslaughter and other charges Wednesday for shooting and killing another man on a sidewalk in Bend, Oregon. According to court records, Ian Cranston fatally shot Barry Washington Jr. on the night of September 19, 2021, after he reportedly complimented Cranston’s girlfriend.
