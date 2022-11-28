ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ugg Black Friday sale 2022: Snuggly savings on boots, slippers, slides and more

By Helen Wilson-Beevers and Daisy Lester
 2 days ago

The Black Friday extravaganza is well and truly underway with everything from beauty and home appliances to dehumidifiers and the latest tech getting once-in-a-blue-moon price cuts. But the deal train is also stopping at Ugg town, with up to 30 per cent off selected styles.

The sheepskin footwear has been a cult classic since the Noughties, but the fluffy shoes have been hitting a sartorial high point in recent years too, thanks to the endorsement of everyone from fashion edits to A-listers, including Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

Ugg isn’t the only shoe sale you can shop during the sale, with stellar savings on footwear brands found at retailers such as Very , Amazon and John Lewis & Partners , to name a few.

Whether you’re looking to earn Santa points by picking up an excellent present for a loved one or fancy spoiling yourself, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to save on a pair of Uggs. If you’ve set out to bag a sheepskin bargain, here’s everything you need to know, including the best deals to shop now.

Best Ugg Black Friday deals

Ugg essential mini boot: Was £150, now £119.99, Ugg.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdgHN_0jMO9ZWN00

Ugg’s mini boots have experienced somewhat of a renaissance recently. Comfortable yet practical, the cosy shoes are crafted from suede with the brand’s signature sherpa fleece lining interior. With their rubber outsole, they’ll take you from the sofa to the shop. Only a few sizes remain in the classic chestnut finish, but the black (was £150, now £119.99, Ugg.com ) is still available in sizes three to nine.

Buy now

Ugg classic rising heel-zip boot: Was £155, now £98.99, Ugg.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mzBW_0jMO9ZWN00

Should you want to diverge from Ugg’s more classic silhouettes, you might want to consider these cool, chunky platform boots. Toughened up by their sawtooth platform and pebbled black leather texture, these boots are lined with sheepskin and are partly made using upcycled wool. Available in sizes three through to eight, there’s no better time than Black Friday to bag yourself this lesser-seen twist on the trend as they are discounted by over £50.

Buy now

Ugg oh yeah slide: Was £80, now £30, Ugg.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wiYS9_0jMO9ZWN00

There’s a saving of more than 50 per cent up for grabs on this pair of oh yeah slides – and they’re selling fast. The oversized slippers are characterised by their cosy sheepskin design, versatile outdoor sole and elastic strap. These became popular during the pandemic for good reason, with our tester saying: “Super-soft to the touch, they are designed with an open toe that keeps your feet cool and cosy at the same time, making them ideal for anyone who tends to overheat when wearing slippers.”

Buy now

Ugg cluggette slipper: Was £100, now £79.99, Ugg.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02sPEE_0jMO9ZWN00

Step into slipper season in style with this snuggly-looking pair of suede slip-ons. These are currently available in sizes three through to nine, and feature a sheepskin insole, woolly lining and cushioned outsole for pottering around the house and wiling away slow weekends and chilly evenings spent indoors. Pop them in your basket now while Ugg has slashed their price by 20 per cent.

Buy now

Ugg fuzz sugar terry slide: Was £100, now £61.99, Ugg.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbgqP_0jMO9ZWN00

Elevate your lounging with this pair of Ugg slider slippers. Featuring a closed toe upper with a wool finish, the foam sole makes them a great pair for quick errands. Plus, they’re crafted with sustainability in mind, using low-impact materials. Right now, you can save almost £40 on the slip-ons.

Buy now

Ugg essential short boot: Was £170, now £134.99, Ugg.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dt8up_0jMO9ZWN00

When thinking of Ugg, the brand’s essential short boot is the image that comes to mind for most. For Black Friday, you can save £35 on the cult shoes, which are still available in all sizes. Distinguished by their mid-calf height, suede outer and plush shearling lining, to keep feet toasty during the colder months, they’re a casual-wear classic.

Buy now

Ugg scruffette II slipper: Was £80, now £56.99, Ugg.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjQDE_0jMO9ZWN00

You can save £23 on one of Ugg’s bestselling slipper designs for Black Friday. Crafted from soft suede, the slip-ons boast a sheepskin collar, cosy shearling lining and moulded rubber outsole. Perfect for lounging or working from home, they’re a soon-to-be winter essential.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2022 and does Ugg take part?

The Monday after Black Friday is known as Cyber Monday, which this year is Monday 28 November. It marks the last day of this annual sales extravaganza and a final opportunity to bag a bargain. Ugg is set to run reductions across the entire Black Friday weekend, right through to Cyber Monday. In fact, Ugg has stated on its website that the sale will run until Tuesday 29 November at 5:30am.

