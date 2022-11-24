Read full article on original website
Camden City Council meets to discuss update on sanitation trucks
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Since the Camden, Ark., City Council did not gather at their regularly scheduled meeting last week, the members met in a special meeting on the evening of Tuesday, November 23, 2022. In the meeting, the council appointed two members to separate boards as well as granted a holiday bonuses to city […]
Fordyce Bathhouse Museum | Check It Out! Hot Springs, Arkansas
Take a step back in time at the Fordyce Bathhouse Museum in this episode of 'Check It Out!' Located on Historic Bathhouse Row in Hot Springs National Park. The Fordyce Bathhouse was originally opened in 1915 as the largest and most opulent Bathhouse option of its day! A visit to the museum as it is today, gives you a glimpse at the bathing industry that has attracted visitors to these thermal waters for over a century! Kids will enjoy collecting a junior ranger badge and activity book with a Hot Springs National Park ranger! Fun, educational... and best of all FREE!
Ouachita to present ‘A Service of Lessons and Carols’ on Dec. 6
ARKADELPHIA — Ouachita Baptist University’s Division of Music will present its 24th annual “A Service of Lessons and Carols” on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:30 p.m. in McBeth Recital Hall. The service is free and open to the public. A Service of Lessons and Carols features...
Former Camden radio host, Lasker Bell Sr., gets street named after him in honor of his legacy
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, November 19, 2022, Camden officials renamed Cherry Street to Lasker Bell Sr. Street in honor of Lasker Bell Sr. who was a television personality that was prevalent in the ArkLaMiss. From 1967 to 1985, Bell hosted his radio show “Las Bell Variety Show“. Bell also held public affairs appointments […]
Group gives to Community Family Enrichment Center
The Senior Kappa Affairs Committee (SKAC) of the Hot Springs, Arkadelphia, Malvern (HAM) alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc., recently received a competitive grant from the Kappa Alpha Psi International Foundation. This year the HAM alumni chapter selected Arkadelphia’s Community Family Enrichment Center as its grant recipient. The CFEC...
Living a grateful life: HSU professor keeps positive focus after life-changing accident
On the morning of July 5, I was acting in my common capacity as a lifeguard at the Henderson State University pool for various local characters who come to get some light exercise or self-managed physical therapy. It is a job I enjoy and a crowd I’ve come to care for a great deal over the years. It helps that they are all good swimmers, so I don’t have to worry too much. On that Tuesday, like many before, Dr. Beth Wyatt came in chipper as ever, wheeling in her friend Ann Robinson and, with me, helping her transfer from her wheelchair to the pool. She, or I, or both of us probably said to the other “See you on Thursday.”
Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists
The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
Truck crashes into parked RV, killing occupant
A man inside a parked recreational vehicle died Tuesday in a wreck at 173 Thornton Ferry Road in Hot Springs. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Daniel Chavez, 37, of Hot Springs was driving a Ford F-250 truck south on the road. The truck crossed the center line and exited the road into the northbound lane’s roadside, where it struck the RV. The first RV then struck a second parked RV.
One dead, two injured after driver crashes into parked RVs
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — One person is dead following a deadly collision in Hot Springs on Monday. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 21 around 4:27 p.m. as a truck driver was traveling along Thornton Ferry Street in Garland County. The driver, who was driving a 2018 Ford...
Watch Warren vs. Malvern in the quarterfinal round of the 4A State Playoffs live Friday at 7PM
After defeating Stuttgart in round two of the 4A State Playoffs, the Warren Lumberjack Football season continues as the Jacks host Malvern at Jim Hurley, Jr. Stadium in Warren. To watch the game live, see the video player below. Please note that this is a school broadcast that is not...
Failure to Appear and Criminal Trespass in Wednesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11252022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Guns, Drugs, and Theft in Monday’s Saline County Mugshots on 11222022
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Missing 17-year-old from Malvern
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Saline County Arkansas Sheriff's Office shared a post on Friday there is a search for a missing 17-year-old from Malvern. Lexi Thornton has been missing from Malvern since Nov. 15. Thornton is described as five foot nine inches, weighs 185 pounds, has black hair,...
Debt, Divorce, and Orders of Protection in Tuesday’s Saline County Court Filings 11232022
63cv-22-1430 Sutter & Gillham Pllc V Christina Marziale Et Al, Civil – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1433 Credit Acceptance Corp V Karena Fillion Etal, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63cv-22-1435 Credit Acceptance Corp V Elmantony Veasey Etal, Contract – Other, 22nd...
Zebras aid ‘Cats in ending Prescott’s season
RISON – Prescott’s season came to an ignominious end Friday night as the Wolves fell, 34-29, to the Rison Wildcats. The game was back and forth until the end of the first half when the officials made their presence known, and not in a good way – at least for the Wolves. The zebras began calling in favor of the home team, making it nearly impossible for Prescott to maintain any kind of momentum. The prejudice was obvious. As the game neared the half, Prescott was moving with the ball on the Wildcat seven. Carston Poole hit D’Wayne White for six with 14 seconds left, only to have the touchdown waved off as the officials allowed Rison to call a time out after the ball had been snapped, and this was after an official held the ball roughly 12 seconds before spotting it at the two before hitting Prescott with an illegal motion call. The end result was Poole getting picked off and the ball returned to the 24.
WATCH: Arkansas Woman Stumbles Upon 8-Point Buck Stuck in Garage
There are hunters that will go an entire season without seeing a buck, let alone an 8-pointer. One Arkansas woman found a buck in her garage. Just like that, the deer of many people’s dreams was just there, stuck in the garage. You think you know what you would do when the outdoors comes inside, but you don’t really know.
Highway 79 crash kills young Camden man
A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in Stephens left a Camden man dead. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary report released by Arkansas State Police, Jacob Marks, 20, was traveling north on Highway 79 in a 2002 Chevrolet when he left the roadway and struck an embankment. The crash...
Top stars, best performances in Arkansas high school football for Week 13
By Steve Andrews | Photo by Karen Schwartz Listed below are some of the top stars and best performances of Friday night’s football games. If you know of a top performer we should include, please let us know. Sloan Perrin, Nashville, QBThe senior rushed 25 times for 170 yards and 2 ...
Bryant's 'special' effort fuels rout of Conway, fifth straight state title-game berth
By Nate Olson | Photos by Jimmy Jones For the fifth straight season, Bryant will be playing for a Class 7A state championship. And the four-time champions didn’t break a sweat in beating Conway 42-21 in the semifinals on their way to War Memorial Stadium and their 52nd straight ...
