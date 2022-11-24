News Digest: Small Business Saturday | Catalytic converter 'Etch and Catch' event | Val Vista Park survey

A lighthouse that has stood sentinel over San Mateo County’s rugged coast since the presidency of Ulysses S. Grant turned 150 on Nov. 15. The 115-foot tall Pigeon Point Lighthouse in Pescadero — among the tallest lighthouses in the U.S. — has overseen some of the biggest commercial shifts in American life over the past century and a half, and the dangerous waters it watches over have pulled no shortage of mariners to their deaths. Today, it’s a historic site that attracts visitors from around the world who stay at the hostel on the property, but it’s also a landmark in need of repairs, which are finally on the way thanks to recent funding.

