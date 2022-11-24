ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
calmatters.network

Q&A coming up with new Livermore mayor, D1 council member

LivermoreVine.com, the Pleasanton Weekly’s sister publication, is hosting a Town Hall Q&A with newly elected Livermore mayor John Marchand and District 1 council member Evan Branning from 7-8 p.m. next Monday (Dec. 5) via Zoom. Marchand and Branning will answer questions on topics such as Livermore downtown redevelopment (Eden...
LIVERMORE, CA
calmatters.network

Ravenswood School District sends off longtime trustee

Local officials came out in full force to honor outgoing Ravenswood City School District trustee Ana Maria Pulido, after 12 years on the governing board, at a Nov. 17 school board meeting. State Sen. Josh Becker, Sequoia Union High School District trustee Shawneece Stevenson, East Palo Alto Council member Antonio...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

Downtown San Jose loses another major retailer

The closing of a neighborhood drugstore means the loss of much needed services for residents and business owners in downtown San Jose. The CVS on The Alameda, which closed about two weeks ago, offered a convenient one-stop shop for groceries, basic goods and pharmaceutical needs, but it also became a “magnet” for homeless residents who are being housed at the nearby Arena Hotel, locals said. The situation made many uncomfortable.
SAN JOSE, CA
calmatters.network

Prohibition rum runners and deadly shipwrecks: Pescadero's Pigeon Point Lighthouse turns 150

A lighthouse that has stood sentinel over San Mateo County’s rugged coast since the presidency of Ulysses S. Grant turned 150 on Nov. 15. The 115-foot tall Pigeon Point Lighthouse in Pescadero — among the tallest lighthouses in the U.S. — has overseen some of the biggest commercial shifts in American life over the past century and a half, and the dangerous waters it watches over have pulled no shortage of mariners to their deaths. Today, it’s a historic site that attracts visitors from around the world who stay at the hostel on the property, but it’s also a landmark in need of repairs, which are finally on the way thanks to recent funding.
PESCADERO, CA
calmatters.network

Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys

In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
PALO ALTO, CA
calmatters.network

The Biz Beat: Cajun eats and live music define Mama Kin’s success

The first thing you’re likely to notice as you enter Mama Kin in downtown San Jose is the live band onstage, or the line of hopefuls with guitars signed up for the open mic if it’s Tuesday. Music is essential to Mama Kin’s atmosphere—appropriate for a venue named...
SAN JOSE, CA

