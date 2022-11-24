Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
A Pink House on Ireland’s Green Countryside Lists for €2.25 Million
A pink-hued mansion set on 84 acres of Irish countryside has hit the market for €2.25 million (US$2.4 million)—€1 million less than it was listed for a year ago. Located in Mountarmstrong, a townland, or hamlet, in Ireland’s County Kildare, the main home is more than 7,000 square feet and offers bold interiors to match its colorful facade, according to the listing with Savills. In addition, the estate features equestrian facilities, a tennis court and manicured grounds.
mansionglobal.com
Mansion Global Daily
How to Request Home Repairs Before Buying, an Unfinished New Jersey Mansion Asks $24.95 Million, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Nov. 25, 2022. The Lead. Requesting Home Repairs? For Many, It’s Time to Ask for...
mansionglobal.com
Requesting Home Repairs? For Many, It’s Time to Ask for Everything
Home inspections are back. At the height of the home-buying frenzy, many buyers opted out of a traditional home inspection to make their properties more appealing to sellers in a competitive market. Now, as the market shifts, home buyers are getting bolder. They’re scheduling detailed home inspections and asking sellers...
UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors
CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday. Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants...
This Xbox series S Cyber Monday deal sees the games console reduced to its lowest ever price
The Black Friday sales have now come to an end, but fear not because Cyber Monday is now in full swing.If you happen to be looking for a discount on gaming, it’s an especially great time, particularly if you’re in the market for the latest generation of consoles and don’t want to break the bank. That’s where the Xbox series S comes in. Compared with the more powerful series X (£449, Amazon.co.uk), the series S is a digital-only offering in a smaller package that can play the same games as its counterpart, just without the 4K resolution. It’s also an...
Comments / 0