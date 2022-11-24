Cowboys vs. Giants Player Props for Thanksgiving Football: Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, and the Doomed Daniel Jones

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in TexasTom HandyTexas State
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cowboys Thanksgiving Game Sets Record for Most-Watched Regular Season Game EverLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
Did Robert Saleh Take Dig At Zach Wilson After Mike White, Jets Win?
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has had a rough few weeks, and his head coach didn?t make things easier on him. The Jets bounced back from a pair of ugly losses to the New England Patriots with a huge win Sunday, defeating the Chicago Bears, 31-10, at MetLife Stadium. They did so behind the arm of Mike White, who was named starter by Robert Saleh after a tumultuous week by Wilson, both on and off the field.
Yardbarker
Micah Parsons 'Punched' Giants? Cowboys Star Responds to 'Dirty Play'
A late-game penalty on the Dallas Cowboys in their 28-20 win over the New York Giants led to a touchdown that made the outcome appear closer than it really was ... And a Micah Parsons "punch'' might be the reason. Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates is claiming that he baited...
Why Corey Davis could explode with NY Jets QB Mike White
Corey Davis had a great connection brewing with Mike White in 2021. The New York Jets have a new starting quarterback in Mike White. White’s play style is significantly different than that of the man he is replacing, Zach Wilson. The stylistic switch-up could lead to a drastic shift in opportunities and production for various members of the Jets’ pass-catching weaponry.
thecomeback.com
Bill Cowher has tough advice for benched Jets QB Zach Wilson
The New York Jets benched former first-round pick Zach Wilson and didn’t regret that decision Sunday. Led by an inspired performance from backup Mike White, the Jets ran roughshod over the visiting Chicago Bears. White threw three touchdown passes in the Jets’ 31-10 victory over the Bears. Wilson...
NJ.com
NFL Draft 2023: Giants land receiver, Jets pick franchise QB, Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
It’s never too early to talk about the NFL Draft, which is a mere five months away. The New York Giants and New York Jets each had a pair of top-10 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But in 2023, both...
Yardbarker
Giants owner wants player input on playing surface at MetLife Stadium
MetLife Stadium, the home of the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, is slated to get a new playing surface following the 2022 season. It was initially planned to be another artificial, synthetic surface, but Giants owner John Mara said this weekend that he is going to speak with his players and get their input on what the new surface should be.
Yardbarker
Zach Wilson: A Young Quarterback Struggling
New York Jets fans have had an interesting week. Starting Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched by the team after a poor performance against the New England Patriots. Wilson had one of the worst performances of his young career and the Jet’s offense didn’t score a touchdown. Wilson completed nine passes and recorded 77 passing yards. Sunday’s loss was disappointing because the Jets had a chance to win the game. The Jet’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown and Wilson hurt his team with an ugly performance. Zach Wilson is experiencing what life is like in the NFL and his future as a starter is up in the air.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Games Today TV Schedule: Start Times, Live Streams, and More for Week 12
Who goes head-to-head in NFL games today? Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season features 12 games on Sunday. Here’s how to watch all the action, including start times, channels, and live stream options. NFL Games Today | Sunday, Week 12. The NFL Week 12 schedule has just one...
Comments / 0