Cowboys vs. Giants Player Props for Thanksgiving Football: Ezekiel Elliott, Saquon Barkley, and the Doomed Daniel Jones

New York Jets fans have had an interesting week. Starting Quarterback Zach Wilson was benched by the team after a poor performance against the New England Patriots. Wilson had one of the worst performances of his young career and the Jet’s offense didn’t score a touchdown. Wilson completed nine passes and recorded 77 passing yards. Sunday’s loss was disappointing because the Jets had a chance to win the game. The Jet’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown and Wilson hurt his team with an ugly performance. Zach Wilson is experiencing what life is like in the NFL and his future as a starter is up in the air.

2 DAYS AGO