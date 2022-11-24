Read full article on original website
buckinghamshirelive.com
Police investigating Olney Sainsbury's theft release CCTV images in connection with incident
Police are investigating a theft that saw a pensioner's wallet taken in a Buckinghamshire supermarket. The incident involved a man in his 70s who saw his wallet stolen from his pocket. Officers have now released CCTV images of two men they believe have information regarding the incident. The theft took...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Lorry closes M1 Southbound after going through central reservation - recap
The M1 Southbound was closed near Milton Keynes for much of yesterday (Friday, November 25) following a collision. The incident took place at around 11am when a lorry went through the central reservation of the motorway. It took place between junction 13 A421 Bedford Road (Bedford / Milton Keynes South)...
buckinghamshirelive.com
M25 reopens after crash closed three lanes of motorway in Buckinghamshire - recap
A crash on the M25 in Buckinghamshire caused delays this morning (Saturday, November 26). Emergency services were at the scene of the incident near Iver Heath. The collision took place on the M25 Clockwise before Junction 16 with the M40. Three lanes were closed at the height of the incident.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Live M25 traffic news today as crash causes delays - updates
Motorists face delays on the M25 in Buckinghamshire after a crash today (Sunday, November 27). The incident has caused miles of traffic queues on the motorway. Two lanes have been shut on the M25 Clockwise between Junction 16 with the M40 and Junction 17 for Rickmansworth. Emergency services are at the scene.
buckinghamshirelive.com
High Wycombe man jailed after biting police officer's ear causing permanent scars
A man has been jailed for two and a half years after assaulting a police officer, causing life-long injuries. Mohammed Kamran Ali, aged 26, of Desborough Avenue in High Wycombe pleaded guilty to one count of section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on October 24.
buckinghamshirelive.com
M25 reopens after crash blocked motorway near Chalfont Viaduct - recap
Motorists endured severe delays on the M25 in Buckinghamshire after a crash today (Friday, November 25). The incident caused heavy congestion and long tailbacks. Traffic was first stopped around 11am, and the incident took place around the Chalfont Viaduct. Three vehicles were involved. Inrix, the traffic monitoring service, first reported...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Milton Keynes murderer of Joseph Tayaye sentenced to life in prison after Netherfield killing
A Milton Keynes man who stabbed a 21-year-old to death in the city earlier this year has been sentenced to life behind bars. The killer of Joseph Tayaye was found guilty of murder last month and was sentenced during a hearing yesterday (Friday, November 25). Oluwatomiwa ‘Tomi’ Olatuyi, also 21,...
